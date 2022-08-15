Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/14/22 00:18 CFS22-05134 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON
08/14/22 01:01 CFS22-05135 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
08/14/22 01:11 CFS22-05136 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
08/14/22 06:07 CFS22-05137 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON
08/14/22 07:59 CFS22-05138 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/14/22 08:38 CFS22-05139 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009761, -97.18158
08/14/22 12:06 CFS22-05140 Suspicious Activity Referred to Partner Agency LCSO PENINSULA PT WENTWORTH
08/14/22 12:22 CFS22-05141 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 238TH ST WENTWORTH
08/14/22 13:36 CFS22-05142 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/14/22 15:29 CFS22-05143 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON
08/14/22 16:13 CFS22-05144 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/14/22 17:34 CFS22-05145 Animal Lost Information/Administrative S UNION AVE MADISON
08/14/22 18:13 CFS22-05146 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/14/22 19:18 CFS22-05147 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 19
08/14/22 20:37 CFS22-05148 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
08/14/22 21:10 CFS22-05149 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
08/14/22 21:32 CFS22-05150 Suspicious Vehicle Completed/Settled by Phone 455TH AVE MADISON
08/14/22 21:36 CFS22-05151 Medical Patient Transported EMS E CENTER ST MADISON
08/14/22 21:51 CFS22-05152 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON
08/14/22 22:00 CFS22-05153 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD RAPID CITY
Total Records: 20
