HORIZON HEALTH Foundation Chief Development Officer Brianna Feldhaus (left), Horizon Health Care CEO Wade Erickson, Horizon Health Foundation Executive Director Tracy Pardy, East River Electric Power Cooperative Chief Member & Public Relations Officer Chris Studer, Central Electric Cooperative Manager of Communications Tara Miller and Horizon Health Foundation Database and Development Coordinator Adam Eggert display the check for the Smiles for Miles program.

 Submitted photo

HOWARD – Horizon Health Foundation is partnering with Central Electric Cooperative, Basin Electric Power Cooperative and East River Electric Power Cooperative to decrease cavities and tooth decay in young children through a $6,000 donation to Horizon’s Smiles for Miles program.

Seeing a need for pediatric dental care in rural areas, Horizon piloted a children’s oral health campaign, “Smiles for Miles,” in 2018.