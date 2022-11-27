HORIZON HEALTH Foundation Chief Development Officer Brianna Feldhaus (left), Horizon Health Care CEO Wade Erickson, Horizon Health Foundation Executive Director Tracy Pardy, East River Electric Power Cooperative Chief Member & Public Relations Officer Chris Studer, Central Electric Cooperative Manager of Communications Tara Miller and Horizon Health Foundation Database and Development Coordinator Adam Eggert display the check for the Smiles for Miles program.
HOWARD – Horizon Health Foundation is partnering with Central Electric Cooperative, Basin Electric Power Cooperative and East River Electric Power Cooperative to decrease cavities and tooth decay in young children through a $6,000 donation to Horizon’s Smiles for Miles program.
Seeing a need for pediatric dental care in rural areas, Horizon piloted a children’s oral health campaign, “Smiles for Miles,” in 2018.
The Smiles for Miles program is a month-long promotion held at Horizon dental clinics, allowing children ages 0-5 to receive a free dental exam, cleaning and fluoride treatment during October.
Since more than 50% of kindergarteners have never seen a dentist and 40% of these children have cavities by that time, the Smiles for Miles program puts children one step closer to good dental hygiene by encouraging regular checkups from a young age. During October 2021, Horizon dental clinics saw 187 children for the Smiles for Miles program.
“This gesture demonstrates our cooperative principles and commitment to the communities we serve,” said Tara Miller, Central Electric Cooperative manager of communications.
“Electric cooperatives were founded when people came together to solve a problem, and that’s what Horizon is doing through this program. Last year, Smiles for Miles benefited nearly 100 kids in Central Electric’s footprint, so there is a real need in our communities. We are pleased to support area families with our partners at East River Electric Power Cooperative and Basin Electric Power Cooperative.”
Central Electric has a wide footprint in Horizon communities across the state, including Fort Thompson and rural areas around Plankinton, Howard, Wessington Springs and Woonsocket.
All eight Horizon dental locations participate in the Smiles for Miles promotion, which includes clinics at Martin, Faith, Wessington Springs, Plankinton, DeSmet, Howard, Yankton and Alcester. Patients from Horizon’s other 14 clinic sites and the surrounding communities also participate. Since the program’s conception, 769 children have received free dental care.
“The Smiles for Miles program ensures that children across South Dakota have access to dental care, even in rural communities,” said Michelle Scholtz, chief dental officer. “We’re so grateful for all of the partnerships with local businesses.”
Horizon Health Foundation recently received matching gifts of $4,770 from Delta Dental of South Dakota and $2,500 from First Bank & Trust to support Horizon Health Care’s Smiles for Miles program, along with a $3,500 donation from Patterson Foundation.
Thanks to these partnerships, this brings the total to $19,962.50 raised this year to provide 75 children with a healthy smile.
Since the creation of the Smiles for Miles program in 2018, the program has raised $86,500 from 261 donors across 16 states, including 52 communities in South Dakota.
The Horizon Health Foundation invites individuals to create “Smiles for Miles” by sponsoring a child through a gift of $264, or $22 per month. To donate, visit https://horizonhealthfoundation.com/smiles or call 605-772-4553.