Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/22/21 07:41 CFS21-08268 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

12/22/21 07:43 CFS21-08269 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO MADISON

12/22/21 08:01 CFS21-08270 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/22/21 08:22 CFS21-08271 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/22/21 09:23 CFS21-08272 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO 466TH AVE VOLGA

12/22/21 09:28 CFS21-08273 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

12/22/21 09:51 CFS21-08274 Suspicious Person Information/Administrative E CENTER ST

12/22/21 10:54 CFS21-08275 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/22/21 10:56 CFS21-08276 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

12/22/21 11:26 CFS21-08277 Counterfeit Money Information/Administrative MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

12/22/21 11:29 CFS21-08278 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

12/22/21 13:14 CFS21-08280 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

12/22/21 13:52 CFS21-08281 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N OLIVE AVE MADISON

12/22/21 14:20 CFS21-08282 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

12/22/21 14:53 CFS21-08283 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

12/22/21 15:05 CFS21-08284 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO TERRITORIAL RD MADISON

12/22/21 15:47 CFS21-08285 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

12/22/21 16:23 CFS21-08286 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

12/22/21 16:54 CFS21-08287 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment WFD 234TH ST WENTWORTH

12/22/21 17:36 CFS21-08288 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NW 9TH ST MADISON

12/22/21 18:01 CFS21-08289 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 220TH ST RAMONA

12/22/21 18:15 CFS21-08290 Traffic Hazard Unable to Locate MPD SD HWY 34 W MADISON

12/22/21 18:34 CFS21-08291 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO PROSPECT AVE WINFRED

12/22/21 23:23 CFS21-08292 Welfare Check MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

12/22/21 23:29 CFS21-08293 Alarm False Alarm LCSO E MAIN ST RAMONA

Total Records: 25