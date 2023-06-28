Luke Schacher was raised a Denver Broncos fan. He was fortunate enough to watch Peyton Manning and Von Miller consistently make the playoffs and eventually hoist the Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl in 2016.
Watching those two compete on the gridiron every Sunday afternoon is what sparked Schacher’s passion for the game of football.
“What I love about football is the competition is next to none,” Schacher said. “I love the mental aspect of having to know what your opponent will do in any given situation, and knowing what you need to do to make yourself successful. No other sport is as mentally and physically demanding as football, which is why it’s great. It is the ultimate test of mental and physical strength.”
Schacher, a graduate of Douglas High School, started on the offensive line for the Patriots this past season and didn’t allow a sack. He’s an incoming recruit for the Dakota State University football program where he’ll play along the offensive line and as long snapper for the special teams.
“This is an incredible opportunity for me,” Schacher said. “Only seven percent of high school athletes go on to play at the college level, let alone being awarded a scholarship. Playing at any level is a huge accomplishment. This means a ton to me.”
A big reason why Schacher opted to commit to DSU was how welcoming the coaching staff and professors were when he came for his campus visit.
“I chose DSU because the coaching staff was nothing but nice to me through my recruiting process,” Schacher said. “Also when we sat down with one of the professors on my official visit, he was the same way. It’s a great community and a beautiful campus, which were driving factors as well.”
The Trojans will play their first game at their new stadium on Aug. 17, when they host Mount Marty. The new stadium and athletic facilities showed Schacher that DSU and the Madison community care about the athletic programs.
“To me, the new facilities are an added bonus,” Schacher said. “I would have chosen DSU without them. They show that the school is growing and putting money back into their students, which I think is really cool.”