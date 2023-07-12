Sand-blasted rendering

THIS RENDERING created by Sioux Falls' RSA Architecture showcases the smooth, sand-blasted finish of the city's new administration building, which commissioners elected to use during Monday's meeting.

 Submitted drawing

Since approving a bid from Sioux Falls’ Journey Group for a new administration building, the city of Madison has been in the process of finalizing the structure’s design. This design was spearheaded by Sioux Falls’ RSA Architecture, with the remaining question being which pre-cast panels to use.

“The two options are to have a pre-cast panel with a thin brick inlay, or to have it be a sand-blasted, smooth finish to that concrete,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained at Monday’s city commission meeting.