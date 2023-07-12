Since approving a bid from Sioux Falls’ Journey Group for a new administration building, the city of Madison has been in the process of finalizing the structure’s design. This design was spearheaded by Sioux Falls’ RSA Architecture, with the remaining question being which pre-cast panels to use.
“The two options are to have a pre-cast panel with a thin brick inlay, or to have it be a sand-blasted, smooth finish to that concrete,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained at Monday’s city commission meeting.
This decision is more than a simple choice of aesthetics, he said, as each material comes with a different cost and potential timeline for construction.
“With the brick option, that would have construction start next spring, as those pre-cast panels would take more time to create,” Berreth noted. “With the sand-blasted, that would allow our facility to have a construction start of this fall. Either way, it’s roughly a 13-month construction period.”
He added: “There’s a timeline difference, and there’s a cost difference. The original number was about $90,000 cheaper for the sand-blasted option.”
The city’s bid to Journey Group for the project totaled $10,199,000.
Despite this, Berreth stressed that commissioners should base their decision on what they think would be best for the future, as this building would hopefully stand for the next 70 to 80 years. RSA provided digital renderings of both options for consideration.
“I like the sand-blasted look, personally,” Commissioner Adam Shaw said.
Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl echoed this sentiment, saying that while he had initially preferred the brick, the newest renderings had changed his mind, as well as the prospect of saving $90,000.
Although no action was needed, commissioners unanimously elected to utilize the sand-blasted option for the new administration building, which will be situated near S. Highland Ave. and S.W. 4th St. by the Madison Municipal Utilities building and the old Cars for Les lot.
“With that direction, we will work with the architect and the contractor to plan for the sand-blasted finish, and we will confirm with them whether that fall start date is still a possibility,” Berreth said.