Dakota State University released the 2023 baseball schedule with a total of 54 games scheduled.
The schedule includes a preseason tournament and 28 North Star Athletic Association contests (each conference opponent plays a four-game series with a doubleheader for two consecutive days, with a nine-inning game followed by a seven-inning game). The Trojans scheduled 14 home games at Flynn Field.
Derrion Hardie, who is starting his fourth season as head coach, inherits a squad that placed second in both the NSAA regular-season and the postseason tournament. DSU, which won four straight elimination games after losing in the NSAA’s opening round, fell short to perennial powerhouse Bellevue in the 2022 NSAA postseason tournament’s championship game 1-0.
The Trojans finished the 2022 season with a 33-18 overall record – the most wins since the 2007 season. DSU also finished 15-9 in the NSAA contests, the most conference wins since joining the league in 2013-14.
DSU is set to play the first 32 contests on the road, kicking off the schedule with a four-game series at Avila (Mo.) on Feb. 10-11.
The Trojans return to Missouri the following weekend, playing a four-game tournament in Joplin. DSU takes on Morningside and William Penn on Feb. 17 before closing the tournament with contests against Hastings and Columbia on Feb. 18.
DSU wraps up the month with a four-game series at Central Christian on Feb. 24-25. The Trojans return to Kansas the following weekend for another four-game series at Baker on March 4-5.
DSU makes a trip to Texas for a four-game series at Dallas Christian on March 10-11, followed by a doubleheader at Randall on March 14.
The Trojans kick off their 28-game conference schedule at Waldorf on March 18-19. DSU plays a midweek nine-inning contest at Dakota Wesleyan on March 21.
DSU returns to conference action at Mayville State on March 24-25 and wraps up the road schedule with a midweek nine-inning game at Mount Marty on March 29.
DSU plays its home opener in NSAA action vs. Presentation on March 31-April 1. The Trojans play a midweek non-conference game at Dordt on April 4 before returning home for NSAA action vs. Viterbo on April 7-8.
DSUe makes a journey to Dickinson, N.D., on April 14-15 at Dickinson State. The Trojans conclude their home schedule with a contest against Dakota Wesleyan on April 18, a conference series with Valley City State on April 21-22 and Senior Day being held on April 22.
DSU concludes the regular season at Bellevue on April 28-29.
All eight NSAA members will compete in the postseason tournament, hosted by Dickinson State, on May 5-8 at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.
The winner receives the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA Baseball National Tournament’s Opening Round on May 15-18. Those winners move on to the Avista-NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, on May 26-June 2.