The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission room at the courthouse.
Along with routine business, the commissioners will reappoint Veterans Service Officer Matt Pillar to a four-year term;
hear an update from Lake Area Improvement Corporation executive director Brooke Rollag; approve a resolution in support of expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District; approve an adviser agreement with Colliers Securities for TID #6; and review/approve RAIF grant applications for Summit Township.
County Auditor Paula Barrick will speak to the commission on the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland school board election canvass.
Shelli Gust,k commission administrative officer, will discuss an agreement for detention services between Minnehaha County, Lutheran Social Services and Lake County; and a letter of support for the juvenile detention center in Minnehaha Co.
Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present a utility occupancy application for Xcel Energy; an agreement for a voluntary right-of-way donation for a bridge project; and railroad crossing improvements.
At 10:30 a.m., Nelson and Jeff Bloom of Lake County International will give a tractor demonstration.
Monthly reports will be received from the sheriff and register of deeds, along with a 2023-27 five-year highway and bridge improvement plan certification.