Incumbents carried the day in both state and local races in Tuesday’s primary election. This was evident early in the evening as results were posted on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.
Sen. John Thune took an early lead over Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry. With 486 precincts counted by 11 p.m., he had secured 73% of the vote. Thune will face Democrat Brian Bengs of Aberdeen in November. In Lake County, Thune garnered 77% of the vote.
Similarly, Rep. Dusty Johnson took an early lead over Taffy Howard, although that was a closer race. Johnson, who was in Madison campaigning just last week, had been concerned that out-of-state funding would hurt his chances for re-election.
At 11 p.m., Johnson had a 19,235-vote lead over Howard, who represents District 33 in the state House of Representatives. Lake County supported Johnson with 66% of the votes cast.
Johnson will not face a Democratic opponent in November, so with this win, he was elected to a third term in the U.S. House. In a prepared statement, he expressed his appreciation for the support he received.
“This victory makes one thing clear: South Dakota Republicans decide their elections, not out-of-state interest groups, South Dakotans want a principled conservative that gets things done – and that’s what I deliver. I’m honored to have South Dakota’s support,” he said.
Gov. Kristi Noem took an early lead in her race against Steven Haugaard, who represents District 10 in the state House of Representatives. With 486 precincts counted, she had garnered 77% of the vote. In Lake County, Noem received 74% of the votes cast.
Noem will face Democratic challenger Jamie Smith in November. Smith currently represents District 15 in the state House of Representatives.
Locally, state Sen. Casey Crabtree defeated challenger Heather DeVries for the District 8 Senate seat, garnering 67% of the vote in Brookings County, 82% of the vote in Kingsbury County, 80% of the vote in Lake County and 87% of the vote in Miner County. Overall, he received 79% of the votes cast.
Rep. John Mills, who represented District 4 in the state House of Representatives prior to redistricting, came in second in the primary. However, with no Democratic challengers on the November ballot, that secured him a seat in the state House from District 8. He received 47% of the vote in Brookings County, 32% in Kingsbury County, 21% in Lake County and 19% in Miner County. Overall, he received 31% of the votes cast.
Tim Reisch, whose first elected position was as Miner County sheriff and who has since been appointed to state offices under three governors, secured the most votes for a District 8 House seat. He received 41% in Brookings County, 56% in Kingsbury County, 53% in Lake County and 71% in Miner County. Overall, he received 52% of the votes cast.
Lecia Summerer received 17% of the votes cast in District 8, although she did come in second in Lake County where she received 626 votes to Mills’ 552 votes.
COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent Commissioner Kelli Wollmann and challenger Corey Johnke secured places on the November ballot where they will come against Democrat Aaron Johnson. Voters will be filling two seats on the Lake County Commission in the general election.
Tuesday’s election was close with Wollmann garnering 1,062 votes or 42% and Johnke securing 931 votes or 37%. Challenger James Callahan came in third with 522 votes or 21%.
Lake County voters did oppose Constitutional Amendment C with a vote of 1,811-774, which reflected a pattern seen statewide. On Tuesday night, with 474 precincts counted, 68% of voters opposed the change.