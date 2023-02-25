BRYAN MILLER, a Minneapolis comedian, performs in front of a crowd of more than 200 people at the Domestic Violence Network's "Laughs and Linguine" event on Saturday. The event, which is in its 10th year, features a dinner, comedian and dessert auction at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to raise money for the DVN's services.
More than 200 people attended the Madison Domestic Violence Network’s 10th annual “Laughs and Linguine” event on Saturday.
The event, which raises money to combat domestic violence and help survivors and victims, features a pasta meal, a comedian and a dessert auction at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. However, it was lasagna, not linguine, on the menu this year. The event is staffed by DVN board members and volunteers, including a group of Dakota State University football players.
For the sold-out 2023 show, Minneapolis comedian Bryan Miller had attendees guffawing in their seats.
Miller began performing stand-up comedy in 2008 after quitting his job as a newspaper editor. He made his network television debut in 2012 on CBS’s “The Late Late Show,” and he can be heard regularly on the Minnesota Public Radio comedy show “Wits,” according to the Acme Comedy Company.
“It’s just been a good event for us,” said Danielle Jensen, a 13-year DVN board member. “COVID really threw a wrench in things, but it’s really picked up.”
Jensen said her favorite part about the event is coming together with friends to support a “great cause.”
“It helps bring awareness to domestic violence and lets people know we have shelter and help in our community,” she said.
“Laughs and Linguine” is one of the top fund-raising events for the DVN each year, Jensen said. Typically, the tickets pay for the meals and drinks, the sponsors cover the rental fees and comedian’s payment, and the dessert auction brings in the profit. But, Jensen said, some additional sponsor donations will help the DVN put more money into funding education, outreach and assistance for survivors.
Shannon Kauffman has emceed the event for the past five years, and he said he and his wife Sherise would attend whether he spoke at the event or not.
“It’s for a good cause,” he said. “It’s to help people that need help.”
To raise additional funds, the DVN also hosts a golf tournament at the Madison Country Club, which takes place June 24 this year, and Tour of Tables, featuring sponsor-decorated tables and a speaker, in autumn.
For anyone experiencing domestic violence, which can include physical, sexual, emotional, psychological or economic abuse, the DVN offers several resources, including a crisis line at 605-480-2721. The organization’s website, www.domesticviolencenetwork.com/custom/services, has more information about community resources available to domestic abuse victims and survivors.
Individuals in an emergency situation should call 911, and there is a National Domestic Violence Hotline which can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233).
Signs that someone is experiencing abuse include, but are not limited to:
Making excuses for injuries and covering injuries with clothes inappropriate for the season, like wearing a sweater in summer.
Changes in personality, like decreasing feelings of self-worth or independence.
Missing important events and activities like work, school and social occasions with friends and family.
Being overly worried about pleasing their partner or constantly checking with them.