BRYAN MILLER, a Minneapolis comedian, performs in front of a crowd of more than 200 people at the Domestic Violence Network's "Laughs and Linguine" event on Saturday. The event, which is in its 10th year, features a dinner, comedian and dessert auction at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to raise money for the DVN's services.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

More than 200 people attended the Madison Domestic Violence Network’s 10th annual “Laughs and Linguine” event on Saturday.

The event, which raises money to combat domestic violence and help survivors and victims, features a pasta meal, a comedian and a dessert auction at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. However, it was lasagna, not linguine, on the menu this year. The event is staffed by DVN board members and volunteers, including a group of Dakota State University football players.