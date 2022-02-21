Purchase Access

The Madison City Commission will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall.

The commissioners will set bid dates for a water main improvement project and a sidewalk improvement project, both on March 16. They will also adopt a resolution to approve a plat for Kearin Tract 1.

The commission will hear a resolution on a notice of intent to lease real property; and review and take action on a request for proposals for the generator plant operating system update.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions is Friday at 5 p.m.

The next commission meeting will be on March 7.