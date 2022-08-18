Growing up in the Chester area and learning about health care from the bottom up shape the way Jeremiah Schneider, the new CEO and administrator at Bethel Lutheran Home, approaches his new job responsibilities.
“The main reason I took this type of position is to give employees a voice,” he said in an interview shortly after rearranging his office and settling into his new office. “They impact everyday life, not us in the administrative suite.”
Schneider assumed his new position on July 18, having previously served in a similar position at Good Samaritan in DeSmet.
He fills the vacancy created when Chuck Johnson was named superintendent for the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.
Schneider’s health-care career began when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He chose that branch of the military by default as much as anything.
“They were the one recruiting team that came to Chester High School,” he said.
Ironically, he has never set foot on a ship.
“My specialty is ground combat,” Schneider said.
He currently serves as a senior chief petty officer with the U.S. Naval Reserves; he is attached to a Marine unit.
“I’m the senior enlisted medical liaison,” he indicated.
Prior to his last deployment, Schneider served as EMS supervisor with the Madison Ambulance Service. While he served in that capacity, Madison Regional Health System was recognized by South Dakota EMS for Children with the 2017 South Dakota Heroes Award and received equipment to safely transport infants and children weighing less than 100 pounds.
Prior to working for MRHS, he held several health-care positions after leaving active duty, where he served as a paramedic. Among them was Sanford AirMed, a critical care ambulance service.
During an eight-month deployment to Afghanistan in 2019-20, Schneider finished a degree in health-care administration through Purdue University Global, an online program which is part of the Purdue University system. Since returning stateside, he has shifted gears from direct care to administration primarily because he feels he can make a greater impact.
“I want to empower staff,” he stated. “They have so much knowledge. They don’t realize how much they know and impact everyday life.”
Rather than lead from the top down, he wants to work with staff to find new solutions to challenges that face Bethel, including staffing challenges. By doing this, he hopes to create a culture which attracts employees.
“It’s an important and taxing job,” Schneider said. “I want everyone who comes to work to know they are appreciated.”
Reconnecting with the community is another challenge Bethel faces, he indicated. Prior to the pandemic and the lockdown, which prevented family members and community organizations from interacting with residents, life at the nursing home was more dynamic.
“COVID disconnected everybody from everything. We lost that tie to the community,” Schneider noted. He hopes to rebuild those relationships.
But as CEO and administrator, he is thinking even bigger, back to the days when Jim Iverson led the organization.
“I want to bring Bethel back to its former glory,” Schneider said. “When I was growing up, Bethel was ‘it’ in Madison. It was the pinnacle in Madison. That is something I want to bring back.”