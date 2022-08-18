Jeremiah Schneider

Growing up in the Chester area and learning about health care from the bottom up shape the way Jeremiah Schneider, the new CEO and administrator at Bethel Lutheran Home, approaches his new job responsibilities.

“The main reason I took this type of position is to give employees a voice,” he said in an interview shortly after rearranging his office and settling into his new office. “They impact everyday life, not us in the administrative suite.”