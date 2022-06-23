The bridegroom’s question was odd at best.
Brian Dirks, Ford business manager at Prostrollo, recently asked his best man to bring a chainsaw when he came to the small private ceremony Dirks and his fiancée had planned. In the aftermath of the May derecho, the question was actually a practical one.
The neighbor’s pine tree had been blown over in the storm, crashing into Dirks’ garage. The damage was minimal – a hole in the roof and in the side of the garage – but the tree had to be removed.
“After the ceremony, we climbed up on the roof and cut up a tree,” he said, laughing at the memory.
Dirks married a woman he’s known for six years, one who relocated from northwest Iowa to be with him – Mika Rosenbaum, a nurse with Madison Regional Health System. He has known for a long time that he wanted to marry her.
“Early on, when we were dating, I was teasing her, ‘I’m going to marry you someday’,” he recalled.
That day proved to be Saturday, May 14, two days after a derecho caused widespread damage to the region. In some ways, it brought symmetry to their engagement, which began with an equally difficult experience.
Rosenbaum moved to Madison in 2019. As a nurse, she didn’t have any trouble inding employment – she actually had two offers. However, they did not make plans to marry until after Dirks tested positive for COVID in January.
One of his colleagues – a man younger than himself – had died from COVID. For Dirks, it was an eye-opening experience.
“What if something bad happened?” he began to ask himself. Rosenbaum had relocated to be with him, and they had forged a life together, but neither had the legal protections that marriage provides.
“I asked her if she would marry me. I wasn’t sure what she would say,” he recalled.
For Rosenbaum, the question was easy to answer.
“He’s the most kind-hearted person I’ve met,” she said.
Both were at work when the derecho hit and have vivid memories of the experience.
“We didn’t get the service doors down,” Dirks reported.
Prostrollo employees had seen the storm approaching and tried to close the doors, but at the speed it was moving, they found themselves simply hunkering down and hoping for the best. Afterward, they discovered widespread damage.
“The windows were just blown out of vehicles sitting there,” Dirks said. He estimated this kind of damage was seen in nearly 20 vehicles.
At MRHS, staff sheltered in place, moving patients from the hospital into areas where there were no windows, according to Rosenbaum.
Following the storm, the couple didn’t even consider postponing the wedding.
“This is South Dakota. You just keep moving forward,” Dirks said. “If our house was completely destroyed, it would have been a different story.”
Still, when Saturday rolled around, they had the jitters. Parts of Madison were still without power, and they didn’t know whether City Hall, where Mayor Roy Lindsay was scheduled to marry them, was available.
“We thought about one of the parks, but they were a mess,” Dirks said.
They hadn’t planned a big wedding, but they had planned to marry. Ensuring they had a location for the ceremony was integral to moving forward. In the end, they learned City Hall had power and was available.
They were not quite certain how the civil ceremony would proceed when they arrived at City Hall with their witnesses, Dirks’ brother and sister-in-law. They quickly discovered they had no reason to be nervous.
“Luckily, Roy took over,” Dirks said.
After the ceremony, he shared their plans for the day.
“I told the mayor, ‘We’ve got a tree to get off our house’,” Dirks reported.
While their life together may not be without storms, they have proven they know how to weather them – together.