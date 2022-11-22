Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/21/22 05:27 CFS22-07519 Alarm Completed/Settled by Phone 463RD AVE NUNDA11/21/22 05:50 CFS22-07520 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/21/22 06:32 CFS22-07521 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 225TH ST NUNDA11/21/22 09:31 CFS22-07522 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S BLANCHE AVE MADISON11/21/22 10:26 CFS22-07523 Theft Report Taken MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON11/21/22 11:05 CFS22-07524 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/21/22 11:13 CFS22-07525 Agency Assist Arrest LCSO S UNION AVE MADISON11/21/22 14:57 CFS22-07526 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.991747, -97.1171811/21/22 14:59 CFS22-07527 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON11/21/22 15:38 CFS22-07528 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.00593, -97.1140111/21/22 15:54 CFS22-07529 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON11/21/22 15:58 CFS22-07530 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON11/21/22 16:11 CFS22-07531 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON11/21/22 16:19 CFS22-07532 Disorderly Arrest MPD E CENTER ST MADISON11/21/22 18:19 CFS22-07534 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 EMS US HWY 81 MADISON11/21/22 18:34 CFS22-07535 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON11/21/22 20:48 CFS22-07536 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON11/21/22 22:08 CFS22-07537 Alarm False Alarm MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/21/22 22:30 CFS22-07538 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISONTotal Records: 19 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kristin Fox named PT of the Year Chester falls in state championship to Warner, Colman-Egan goes 1-2 Madison MasterSingers to present holiday concerts ORR's Kaylee Stratton named DVC Co-Coach of the Year Ericksons show off Prairie Shores renovations Law Enforcement Blotter Law Enforcement Blotter Horizon employees make hope happen for patients Boyd Family Wagon leaves museum for restoration Eliza Blue blends literature and song at BrickHouse performance Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form