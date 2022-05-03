Alumni from the rural Franklin Consolidated School have scheduled an all-school reunion on July 2 at Taopi Hall in Colton.
Anyone who attended Franklin at any time during their school years is invited to attend.
The gathering will start at 4:30 p.m. with registration and the welcome at 6:30 p.m. Organizers are planning to hold a meal following the welcome, with a program after the meal.
Alumni who plan to attend are asked to pay $35 per person, and they will receive a copy of the Franklin Update book.
As of May 3, organizers have received 12 reservations from outside of South Dakota and 11 from different cities in the state.
Anyone else interested in the reunion can call Sharol Bargmann at 605-256-3865 or Bev Nugent at 605-256-3728.
In 1965, the Franklin, Chester and Wentworth school districts reorganized into one district. Under the reorganization, the Franklin School conducted classes for grades 1-6 and junior high students. Chester’s school held classes for other elementary students and high school students.
The last class to graduate from the Franklin Consolidated School was in 1966 with 11 students.
The first all-school reunion was held on June 27, 1970, at Jack’s Surf & Sirloin Club on Lake Madison. At first reunions were held every five years; later they were every three years and recently it’s been every two years. The last gathering was held in 2019. This summer will be the 15th reunion.