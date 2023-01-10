Though the year has changed, it’s business as usual for the Madison Central School District heading into a new semester. Board members held their first meeting of the new year on Monday evening, with a focus on new staff as well as makeup methods for missed school days.
Traia Hubbard was hired as a playground supervisor at a rate of $12 per hour. Lucia Bolibruch was hired as the high school’s new chemistry teacher following the departure of Amy Mottl. The hiring took effect Jan. 3. Bolibruch’s contract extends to the end of the current school year with a salary of $25,176.79.
Board members also approved the retirement of Tamara Jung as the elementary Title teacher at the end of the school year.
As for making up the five school days missed due to winter weather, two makeup days have already been identified. Jan 16, which was set to be a teacher in-service day, is now a regular school day.
A similar decision was reached for Feb 1. This day was initially slated for an early release but will now go the full day.
During his administrator’s report, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson outlined another potential makeup day on April 10, Easter Monday. He said that the district has been identifying other creative solutions, including the possibility of distance learning. These options will be brought before the board at subsequent meetings.
Monday’s meeting also saw discussion on the district’s 2023-24 calendar, yet no significant changes were made from last year. Along with this, the board reviewed the five-year Capital Outlay Plan, which is estimating $5,756,245 in district revenue to finance a variety of capital outlay needs.
For those curious, both documents are available in full on the district’s website.
Additionally, board members established a joint election date with the city of Madison to be held on April 11.
The next Madison School Board meeting will take place Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.