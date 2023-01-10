Madison Bulldog

Though the year has changed, it’s business as usual for the Madison Central School District heading into a new semester. Board members held their first meeting of the new year on Monday evening, with a focus on new staff as well as makeup methods for missed school days.

Traia Hubbard was hired as a playground supervisor at a rate of $12 per hour. Lucia Bolibruch was hired as the high school’s new chemistry teacher following the departure of Amy Mottl. The hiring took effect Jan. 3. Bolibruch’s contract extends to the end of the current school year with a salary of $25,176.79.