The North Star Athletic Association announced its first edition of indoor track & field weekly honors, and a pair of Dakota State University athletes were listed.
Lindsey Roth was selected as the Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. She won a pair of running titles in the Mount Marty Opener on Jan. 14 for the Trojans. She captured the 1000-meter run title with a time of 3 minutes, 21.10 seconds.
Roth also anchored the winning DSU 4x800-meter relay title. The team of Madelyn Sylva, Saddie Palmquist, Jada Anderson and Roth finished with a time of 10 minutes, 38.81 seconds. Their time was the 10th fastest time in the school record book.
Roth is the daughter of Steve and Barb Roth of Parkston and is a freshman elementary education major.
Conner Tordsen was named the Indoor Field Athlete of the Week after producing a pair of national qualifying marks at the same meet.
He hit the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying weight throw mark of 17.89 meters (58 feet, 8.5 inches), winning the title for the Trojans. His weight throw toss is the second best in school history and seventh best in the NAIA.
Tordsen also hit the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark of 15.34 meters (50 feet, 4 inches) in the shot put, finishing third in the event. His mark is the third best in school history and 16th in the NAIA.
He is the son of Jamie and April Tordsen of Fairmont, Minn. He is a senior exercise science major.
DSU continues the indoor track & field action Friday in the South Dakota State D2 Invitational. The meet takes place at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.