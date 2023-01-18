The North Star Athletic Association announced its first edition of indoor track & field weekly honors, and a pair of Dakota State University athletes were listed.

Lindsey Roth was selected as the Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. She won a pair of running titles in the Mount Marty Opener on Jan. 14 for the Trojans. She captured the 1000-meter run title with a time of 3 minutes, 21.10 seconds.