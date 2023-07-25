DSU FBLA

FBLA students from Dakota State University at the National FBLA Competition were (left)  Garrett Leiseth, Justice Forster, Jacob Stricherz, Cooper Vincent, Kalani Mangin, Adviser Dr. Yenling Chang and Ephrata Yared Feyissa.

 Submitted photo

Five of the six Dakota State University students who competed at the 2023 FBLA National Leadership Conference placed in the top 10.

“Events like this highlight the incredible potential and promise of the next generation of business leaders,” said Dr. Yenling Chang, FBLA adviser. “We are immensely proud to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our students at the conference.”