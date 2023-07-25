FBLA students from Dakota State University at the National FBLA Competition were (left) Garrett Leiseth, Justice Forster, Jacob Stricherz, Cooper Vincent, Kalani Mangin, Adviser Dr. Yenling Chang and Ephrata Yared Feyissa.
Five of the six Dakota State University students who competed at the 2023 FBLA National Leadership Conference placed in the top 10.
“Events like this highlight the incredible potential and promise of the next generation of business leaders,” said Dr. Yenling Chang, FBLA adviser. “We are immensely proud to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our students at the conference.”
The five DSU students who placed in the competition were:
Justice Forster, a finance major, earned seventh place in the Foundation of Accounting category and fourth place in Entrepreneurship Concepts.
Garrett Leiseth, a management major, took seventh place in Organizational Behavior.
Ephrata Yared Feyissa, a marketing and management double major, achieved second place in Marketing Concepts and sixth place in Microeconomics.
Jacob Stricherz, a computer science major, was sixth in Programming Concepts and fourth in Computer Concepts.
Kalani Mangin, a computer science and accounting double major, earned third place in Programming Concepts and third in Marketing Concepts.
“As an adviser to the FBLA-Collegiate student organizations, watching the students at the conference was an exhilarating and rewarding experience,” Chang said. “The conference provided an opportunity for students to showcase their skills, knowledge and leadership abilities in various business-related competitions and events.”
The students’ dedication and determination remain impressive and remarkable to Chang.
“Whether they won a competition, received an award, learned from the competition process or earned a leadership position, their hard-earned success was acknowledged, and they rightfully took pride in it,” she said.