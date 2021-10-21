The 35-year-old Madison man who was involved in a standoff with police in September last year has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and to being a habitual offender.
Benjamin Hernandez was originally charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and was to face trial on Oct. 18 for the Sept. 30, 2020, incident at Classic Corner convenience store in Madison.
The aggravated assault charge to which Hernandez pleaded guilty is a Class 2 felony. It carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Because Hernandez is also a habitual offender, the maximum sentence is enhanced.
The habitual offender charge stems from his conviction in Lincoln County on Sept. 8, 2020, for a felony crime of ingesting a controlled substance.
Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12.
The original charges against Hernandez stem from an incident on Sept. 30, 2020, in a parking area on S.E. 10th Street (Classic Corner). Lake County Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call in which the reporting party expressed concern because Hernandez had taken a shotgun from her residence and had attempted suicide in the past. A later call helped law enforcement locate Hernandez, who had the shotgun. He threatened to shoot himself and law enforcement officers.
During negotiations, which lasted for a couple of hours, Hernandez’s vehicle was surrounded by about 10 local and state patrol vehicles.
Authorities reported that Hernandez stayed in the vehicle and later pointed the muzzle of the shotgun at several officers. At about 2:30 p.m. that day, an officer shot Hernandez with a rifle and wounded him in the upper chest. An official affidavit stated that authorities believed the shotgun was ready to fire with Hernandez’s finger on the trigger and he had pointed the weapon at four officers.
After the shooting, authorities stated that Hernandez was given medical treatment at the scene and transported to the Madison hospital. He was later transported to a Sioux Falls medical facility.