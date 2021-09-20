Cody Carper likes to get his hands dirty, likes to watch stuff grow. For the past two decades, the people of Madison have benefited from those twin passions.
“I’ve been selling corn at the Methodist church for over 20 years,” he said.
He sells other produce as well, depending upon what is in season.
The website for Carper Sweet Corn and Produce includes an alphabetical list of products from beans and beets to watermelon, including flowers, herbs and fruit.
He is also one of the driving forces behind the farmer’s market that is held from July through October at Library Park in Madison. Scheduled hours are Thursdays from 3-6 p.m.
Unlike events where vendors have to register, the local farmer’s market does not charge vendor fees.
A loose alliance of people who get along show up and spread out the products they wish to sell.
Often, new people check with Carper before showing up. He said the rules are simple.
“The No. 1 rule is don’t pick somebody’s spot. The next rule is be nice,” he said.
He credits the loyalty of Madison-area residents with the success of the farmer’s market.
“They like to support local businesses,” he said. The casual atmosphere encourages social interaction, which is attractive to some.
“People like to talk to the person who grew it,” Carper said, referring to the produce.
He noted that the popularity of purchasing produce directly from the grower goes through cycles. About three years ago, he noted, the farm-to-table movement was the craze.
“Now, people want convenience again,” Carper observed, pointing out grocery stores provide a one-stop option.
The pandemic did influence shopping patterns last year, though. He wasn’t sure what to plant early in the year as COVID-19 reached the state. He didn’t know how his customers would respond to the threat posed.
“Last year ended up being one of our better years,” Carper stated. He didn’t speculate on the reasons, but it’s possible being an outdoor venue was a factor.
Carper participates in farmer’s markets around the region – in Sioux Falls, Brookings, Watertown, Salem, DeSmet and Madison. In addition, he has a pop-up produce stand in Madison daily. That consistency is important.
“You have to have a reputation,” Carper said. “It takes years to build a reputation and very little to ruin it.”
His reputation is also built, in part, on his commitment to freshness.
“If I have day-old corn, I don’t know if I want to sell it,” he said. Produce in stores cannot compete with that simply due to the way the supply chain works.
He doesn’t simply discard old produce, either; he donates it.
“I have a guy that comes and picks it up and gives it to people that need it,” Carper indicated. For him, that’s a win-win.
The produce doesn’t go to waste and people who may not be able to purchase those items in a store are able to enjoy them.