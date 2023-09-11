South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Sami Nordmann as the new statewide 4-H Livestock Program Manager.

As the SDSU Extension 4-H Livestock Program Manager, Nordmann will support the 4-H livestock programs and oversee all state 4-H livestock events, including livestock shows, judging and skill-a-thon competitions. She will be based in Brookings on the SDSU campus.