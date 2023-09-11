South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to welcome Sami Nordmann as the new statewide 4-H Livestock Program Manager.
As the SDSU Extension 4-H Livestock Program Manager, Nordmann will support the 4-H livestock programs and oversee all state 4-H livestock events, including livestock shows, judging and skill-a-thon competitions. She will be based in Brookings on the SDSU campus.
“Sami’s a firm believer in the power livestock projects can hold in the lives of young people,” said Tim Tanner, SDSU Extension state 4-H program director. “She will be a real asset as 4-H strengthens young South Dakotans who share her passion for livestock.”
Originally from Chancellor, South Dakota, Nordmann grew up on her family’s farm raising show pigs and helping with the commercial sheep and beef cattle operations. She was heavily involved in 4-H as a youth, showing mostly swine and market lambs.
Nordmann graduated from SDSU with a degree in agricultural education, communication and leadership with a leadership specialization, and a swine science certificate. Prior to joining SDSU Extension, she served as the show assistant for the Turner County 4-H livestock shows and as show coordinator for the South Dakota Summer Spotlight Swine Division.
“I love all things livestock, so I am excited to get to work with the events from start to finish and see the progression of our members as they work with their animals and find that same love for livestock that I found,” Nordmann said.
“Livestock is so important to South Dakota and our state’s 4-H program. As such, having someone as talented and knowledgeable as Sami is a huge success for SDSU Extension 4-H,” said Oakley G. Perry, SDSU Extension 4-H county operations and professional development program manager. “I am excited to see how she grows our livestock programs across the state as we continue to educate youth about one of our state’s largest industries, how to produce food safely and ethically, and create more knowledgeable consumers through livestock education. Sami has impressed us all and will do great things for the young people of South Dakota.”