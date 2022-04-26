Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/25/22 00:05 CFS22-02307 Noise Complaint Unable to Locate MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

04/25/22 01:12 CFS22-02308 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST

04/25/22 01:25 CFS22-02309 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO E CENTER ST MADISON

04/25/22 08:27 CFS22-02310 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/25/22 09:12 CFS22-02311 Liquor Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

04/25/22 09:25 CFS22-02312 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

04/25/22 10:15 CFS22-02313 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

04/25/22 12:01 CFS22-02314 Civil Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/25/22 14:05 CFS22-02315 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

04/25/22 15:13 CFS22-02316 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

04/25/22 15:15 CFS22-02317 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

04/25/22 15:24 CFS22-02318 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

04/25/22 15:58 CFS22-02319 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO US HWY 81

04/25/22 19:10 CFS22-02321 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/25/22 21:15 CFS22-02322 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N CATHERINE AVE MADISON

04/25/22 21:16 CFS22-02323 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/25/22 23:48 CFS22-02324 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

04/25/22 23:52 CFS22-02325 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 18