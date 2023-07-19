For the 18th Miracle Treat Day, Madison’s Dairy Queen has planned a day of fun in the sun with bounce houses, games and a concert.
On July 27 from 4-8 p.m., Harth Avenue will have bouncy houses and family-friendly games managed by Trinity Lutheran Church. Across the street, in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls band Janene and the Machine will play country music with a “chic” touch from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The band also performed for Miracle Treat Day last year.
“They’re wonderful to us,” Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork said of the churches. “Honestly, we couldn’t do it without the partners that help us.”
During all of Dairy Queen’s opening hours, employees will be hard at work selling Blizzards, and all proceeds will go to charity.
Every year, Dairy Queens across the nation participate in Miracle Treat Day to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. At all participating locations, at least $1 from each Blizzard sale will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.
“100% of funds raised go to the hospital to treat local kids,” Mork said.
Mork said his location has raised $818,300 since Miracle Treat Day started 18 years ago. Last year, they sold 32,490 Blizzards.
For Mork, raising money for Children’s Miracle Network is personal. He has recovered from testicular cancer, and his father DeWayne had stomach cancer. During his father’s treatment, Mork said he and his father saw many children undergoing treatment and the hardship it placed on the children and their families.
“Children’s Miracle Network helps the entire family,” Mork said. “They treat the child with the best doctors they can get, the best facilities, the best equipment. But they treat, holistically, the family, because they help Mom and Dad with meals, mileage and lodging...all of the things. They’ve got a child life specialist that works with the child, as well as the little brother who might be sad because everyone’s paying attention to the brother or sister.”
In his time doing Miracle Treat Day, he and his staff have also met many children who have been helped by Children’s Miracle Network.
In addition to the games, concert and Blizzards, a family served by the Children’s Miracle Network paints a ceiling tile and gets to place it in the Madison Dairy Queen. This year, the family is from Humboldt.
“The reason we do it is right above you,” Mork said, pointing to the tiles.
For those looking to purchase larger orders on Miracle Treat Day, Mork said he recommends calling the Dairy Queen and pre-ordering Blizzards.
“The earlier the better,” he said.
Ariel Johnson, a Dairy Queen manager, said the event’s planning has gone smoothly, which has been a relief for organizers.
“I feel like we’re ahead of schedule…from any point last year,” Johnson said. “That’s a big deal for us.”
Since Miracle Treat Day began, the Madison location has sold the most Blizzards in the country for the event every year.
“The reason that Miracle Treat Day has been successful in Madison is because we live in a small community in a small state, and people care about their neighbors in their state,” Mork said. “People are generous and helpful and look for an opportunity to help people. This is a way to help people and do some good and get an ice cream cone. It’s a win-win.”