DELON MORK (left) and Ariel Johnson pose outside a window painting on Dairy Queen celebrating Miracle Treat Day. The event raises money for the Children's Miracle Network.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

For the 18th Miracle Treat Day, Madison’s Dairy Queen has planned a day of fun in the sun with bounce houses, games and a concert.

On July 27 from 4-8 p.m., Harth Avenue will have bouncy houses and family-friendly games managed by Trinity Lutheran Church. Across the street, in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls band Janene and the Machine will play country music with a “chic” touch from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The band also performed for Miracle Treat Day last year.