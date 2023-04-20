DSU Athletics Facility construction site

CONSTRUCTION IS still under way at the site of Dakota State University's new athletics facility, which is located near the current Trojan Field. DSU Foundation CEO and President Jon Schemmel said that the current plan for the project is for everything to be open by fall 2024.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Progress has been steady on the construction of Dakota State University’s new athletics facility. Jon Schemmel, CEO and president of the DSU Foundation, offered an update on the project at Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting.

“The goal and the anticipation is that all of it will be open by fall of 2024,” Schemmel said.