CONSTRUCTION IS still under way at the site of Dakota State University's new athletics facility, which is located near the current Trojan Field. DSU Foundation CEO and President Jon Schemmel said that the current plan for the project is for everything to be open by fall 2024.
Progress has been steady on the construction of Dakota State University’s new athletics facility. Jon Schemmel, CEO and president of the DSU Foundation, offered an update on the project at Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting.
“The goal and the anticipation is that all of it will be open by fall of 2024,” Schemmel said.
During the meeting, commissioners discussed and approved a usage agreement for the new facility. City Administrator Jameson Berreth outlined the scope of the city’s use, as well as the agreement’s payment structure.
“The highlights that I would point out are that the city would have access to both the turfed football and soccer fields for up to 10 days per year per field, as well as use of the hospitality event and the event center for two events per year and access to a suite in the event’s center for regular-season athletic events,” Berreth said.
For payment, the agreement is for $1 million over 10 years, going into effect on July 1 and lasting until June 30, 2033.
“The city did budget to have $100,000 in this year’s budget for the agreement,” Berreth noted.
He added that the facility would not be utilized for every event, mostly being reserved for championship matchups and other occasions of significance.
The agreement received positive feedback from commissioners.
Commissioner/Madison High School Principal Adam Shaw stated: “I’ve been able to watch the facility grow about every day when I drive by there, and it’s coming fast; it’s amazing. I know there’s a long way to go, but it’s a great addition for the community, and I’m glad that we could help be a part of that.”
Along with the uses already noted, the contract states that the facility’s planned expansions, the first being baseball and softball fields, will also be included in the agreement. Of note, DSU will be responsible for maintenance of all fields and event areas.
Additionally, Schemmel said that the facility’s track field will not be ready this spring as previously planned, due to their choice to use higher quality materials. This decision led to higher costs and a longer timetable, but Schemmel believes this will be well worth it.
“It should be good to go this summer or the fall at the very latest,” Schemmel said.