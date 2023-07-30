Despite soaring temperatures and suffocating humidity earlier in the week, Mother Nature decided to play nice for the return of Madison’s Mart in the Park on Saturday. The event kicked off at 9 a.m., and Library Park was filled with a variety of vendors and children’s activities.
Previously, Mart in the Park had served as a key fund-raiser for Madison Christian School, yet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of the event was somewhat uncertain. Now, it’s been fully resurrected as a way to benefit the teachers of Madison’s St. Thomas School.
The vendors could mostly be divided into two camps — food and goods — and both featured an impressive level of diversity. Whether it was sweet treats, a simple cup of coffee or something more substantial, guests were sure to leave the park having tried something tasty.
Lucasville, Ohio’s LL Sweets provided decorative cupcakes and cookies, Madison’s VFW Post 2638 served hot dogs and chips, and a number of handmade Hispanic dishes like tacos and enchiladas were available as well.
Vendor items included purses, makeup and other beauty accessories from Bitsy’s Bags and Beauty; earrings and necklaces from Orange Shoe Jewelry; handmade soaps and bath bombs from Sioux Falls’ Mom’s Night In; and much more.
The event also featured the Young Entrepreneurs Fair, which brought high schoolers from around the area to show off their business skill with booths of their own.
Guests were free to browse and eat as they wished, as the event came with plenty of activities to keep the children entertained. While one side of the park was reserved for food and vendors, the other was transformed into a carnival.
Here, children could engage in storytime, face painting and ring toss while also taking turns in an inflatable bounce house. The carnival also included a petting zoo, with Megan Hofer bringing her horse Penny and calf Red.
Along with this, the event featured provided entertainment from the Madison Master Singers, the Madison Community Band and the first public performance from Grace Expressions Dance Studio.