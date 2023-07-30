Mart in Park cow

ALEXANDER MCLANE (right), Lucy (standing) and Delta Burke were among the children giving hugs and pets to Megan Hofer's cow Red during Mart in the Park on Saturday in Madison's Library Park.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Despite soaring temperatures and suffocating humidity earlier in the week, Mother Nature decided to play nice for the return of Madison’s Mart in the Park on Saturday. The event kicked off at 9 a.m., and Library Park was filled with a variety of vendors and children’s activities.

Previously, Mart in the Park had served as a key fund-raiser for Madison Christian School, yet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of the event was somewhat uncertain. Now, it’s been fully resurrected as a way to benefit the teachers of Madison’s St. Thomas School.