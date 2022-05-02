Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/01/22 01:30 CFS22-02428 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/01/22 02:04 CFS22-02429 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/01/22 07:52 CFS22-02430 Medical Patient Transported EMS W CENTER ST MADISON

05/01/22 09:15 CFS22-02431 Alarm False Alarm MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/01/22 09:39 CFS22-02432 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control SW 7TH ST MADISON

05/01/22 10:12 CFS22-02433 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/01/22 13:01 CFS22-02434 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone

05/01/22 13:16 CFS22-02435 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 E WENTWORTH

05/01/22 14:06 CFS22-02436 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 E

05/01/22 14:39 CFS22-02437 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

05/01/22 14:47 CFS22-02438 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

05/01/22 14:56 CFS22-02439 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

05/01/22 15:07 CFS22-02440 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 E

05/01/22 15:23 CFS22-02441 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/01/22 15:45 CFS22-02442 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON

05/01/22 15:57 CFS22-02443 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 221ST ST

05/01/22 16:18 CFS22-02444 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 457TH AVE

05/01/22 21:17 CFS22-02445 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/01/22 21:55 CFS22-02446 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 235TH ST MADISON

05/01/22 22:45 CFS22-02447 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO S HIGHLAND AVE

Total Records: 20