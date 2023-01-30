Saving money on electrical costs can be difficult, particularly in times of extreme cold or heat. On Tuesday, the former was in full effect as temperatures dropped as low as 10 degrees below zero.
In response, the city of Madison’s Electric Department issued a load management advisory.
According to an informational piece on the city’s website, load management is the shifting of certain types of electrical use such as water heaters, air conditioners and electric heat sources to off‐peak periods in order to save money.
Utility Services Coordinator Tess Nelson added that the city is billed based on its peak load. This peak occurs when large amounts of electricity are used simultaneously throughout Madison. Through controlling the peak use, the city, and by proxy its residents, can avoid higher costs.
This is achieved through the city’s electric load management program, which gives residents the option to have a receiver box installed in their homes that grant the city power to control these appliances.
During extreme weather, these receivers can be used to turn appliances on and off, reducing costs while providing minimal inconveniences to residents. Nelson said that the city’s electrical grid operates in three zones, with the load management system cycling between the three.
She added that Tuesday’s advisory was meant to be informational and does not come with any reduction requests. It was simply used to inform residents that due to the frigid temperatures, the city could potentially use their right to exercise control.