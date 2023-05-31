The members of the 2009 Dakota State University men’s cross country team will join seven individuals in the 27th annual Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The social starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Tyler Van Peursem rose to become one of the top cross country and middle-distance runners in DSU history. He won seven Dakota Athletic Conference running titles (one in cross country, six in track & field) and tallied nine All-Conference honors and four NAIA All-America awards. He was part of two national runners-up finishes on relay teams during the 2010 national indoor track meet.
He earned a runner-up honor in the 2008 DAC indoor track & field meet in Spearfish with a time of 1:54.81 and qualified for the NAIA national championships.
Van Peursem earned his first NAIA All-America status during the 2008 NAIA national indoor meet in Johnson City, Tenn. He was eighth in the semifinal round in 1:56.66 and improved his time to 1:56.09 in the finals, placing sixth. He was the first DSU men’s indoor 800-meter runner to be named NAIA All-American.
He headed to St. Louis, Mo., to run the 800-meter at the 2008 NAIA outdoor national championships. He finished 10th in the prelims in 1:53.34 and advanced to the semifinals, where he clocked 1:53.16 to finish 12th.
As a junior, Van Peursem earned his first DAC All-Conference honor after placing eighth in the 2008 cross country meet at Madison. He clocked a time of 28:01.54. He and teammate Anthony Drealan both qualified for the NAIA Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash.
He won the 2009 DAC indoor 800-meter run conference title in 1:54.60. He added his third All-Conference award after placing second in the mile run in 4:16.08.
Van Peursem won two titles in the 2009 DAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships. He won the 800 and 1500 meters, scoring 22 points, which earned him Men’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete honors for most points scored.
He competed in the 2009 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in Edwardsville, Ill., and was second in the first heat of the 1500-meter run in 3:56.38, Van Peursem set a school record of 3:50.75 and placed seventh in the finals.
At the 2009 DAC Cross Country Championships in Rapid City, he won the individual title in 27:29.09. He was named the DAC Most Valuable Runner and earned his second DAC Men’s Cross Country All-Conference award.
His performances peaked during his senior year in the 2010 track season, when he collected four additional DAC All-Conference honors and three NAIA All-America awards.
Van Peursem won the DAC conference indoor mile run in 4:19.20 and was second in the 800 meters in 1:55.39. He was a member of the 4x400-meter relay team that finished second and was named Athlete of the Meet.
Van Peursem won the 1500 meters in 4:07.16 and the 800 meters in 1:56.77, accumulating seven conference running titles.
He also ran in the 1500-meter run at the 2010 NAIA national outdoor meet. He was third in the prelims in 3:53.45 and advanced to the national finals, where he placed 10th in 3:56.22 seconds.
Overall, Van Peursem is listed on 11 indoor track school records. He still holds the indoor 800-meter time of 1:53.15.
Van Peursem is listed in nine records in outdoor track. He was an integral member of the distance medley relay with Drealan, Foreman and Fideler that holds the current school record of 9:59.04.
He graduated from DSU in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in computer network and security. He received a master’s degree from DSU in 2013 in information assurance with a specialization in banking and finance.
He married Danielle Rowe, a former three-time NAIA All-America high jumper at DSU, and they have three children, Lilly, Gemma and Iver. They lived in Minnesota for six years and moved to Sioux Falls in 2022. He works as a Lead Cloud Security Engineer.