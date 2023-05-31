DSU

The members of the 2009 Dakota State University men’s cross country team will join seven individuals in the 27th annual Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The social starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Tyler Van Peursem rose to become one of the top cross country and middle-distance runners in DSU history. He won seven Dakota Athletic Conference running titles (one in cross country, six in track & field) and tallied nine All-Conference honors and four NAIA All-America awards. He was part of two national runners-up finishes on relay teams during the 2010 national indoor track meet.