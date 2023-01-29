Dakota State University forced Waldorf into 33 turnovers and held them to 26.1% shooting, rolling to their seventh straight North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball victory, 76-38 at the DSU Fieldhouse.
The Trojans stayed undefeated at home with a 7-0 record.
Savannah Walsdorf scored 14 points to lead the Trojans. Elsie Aslesen had 12 points and six rebounds. Angela Slattery scored 12 points.
DSU 80, Viterbo 59
DSU made a 19-0 scoring run late in the second quarter and early in the third on Saturday, extending its winning streak to eight games with an 80-59 victory against Viterbo at the DSU Fieldhouse.
It marked the second time this season that the Trojans won eight straight games.
Slattery led the Trojans with 14 points. Caitlin Dyer scored 13 points and grabbed six reboundss. Courtney Menning reached double figures with 11 points.
DSU wrapped up the month with an undefeated record and its fourth straight weekend sweep in conference action. The Trojans, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, raised their overall record to 18-5 and 8-1 in the league.
DSU continues a season-high four-game home stand next weekend, hosting Presentation on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the annual Ag Ball contest. The Trojans host Mayville State on Saturday.