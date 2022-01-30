Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/29/22 03:03 CFS22-00543 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

01/29/22 10:21 CFS22-00544 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

01/29/22 11:06 CFS22-00545 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/29/22 12:04 CFS22-00546 Fire Vehicle Fire Control or Extinguishment RFD 453RD AVE

01/29/22 13:59 CFS22-00547 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

01/29/22 14:21 CFS22-00548 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

01/29/22 16:50 CFS22-00549 Theft Unit Cancelled Enroute MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

01/29/22 18:15 CFS22-00550 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

01/29/22 20:10 CFS22-00551 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

01/29/22 20:20 CFS22-00552 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/29/22 21:15 CFS22-00553 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/29/22 21:16 CFS22-00554 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 19

01/29/22 21:43 CFS22-00555 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

01/29/22 22:54 CFS22-00556 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 14