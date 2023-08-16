SGT. 1ST CLASS (SFC) Josh Bryant (left) and SFC Chance Ragsdale pose with Young Miss South Dakota International Sofia Aldana (left) and Miss Pre-Teen South Dakota International Hazel Johnson during the second annual DownTown in MadTown Military Night on Tuesday.
SGT. 1ST CLASS (SFC) Josh Bryant (left) and SFC Chance Ragsdale pose with Young Miss South Dakota International Sofia Aldana (left) and Miss Pre-Teen South Dakota International Hazel Johnson during the second annual DownTown in MadTown Military Night on Tuesday.
Photo by Zac Zwaschka
1ST SGT. Kristen Soukup (singing) led the South Dakota National Guard's 147th Army Band, Sgt. Rock, through an energetic performance at Tuesday's Military Night at DownTown in MadTown.
With the end of the summer swiftly approaching, there is unfortunately only one DownTown in MadTown (DTMT) event remaining for this year's season.
Despite this, the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC) has the annual concert series going out with a bang, with two of their largest theme nights saved for last.
For Tuesday's penultimate event, attendees were greeted by members of the South Dakota National Guard's 211th Engineer Company as they celebrated DTMT's second annual Military Night.
Company members came out in droves in full uniform, chatting with attendees and showing off impressive pieces of equipment like their Humvees and M136 Volcano, which is used to scatter automated mines that launch from either side of the vehicle up to 25 meters.
The South Dakota National Guard also provided the musical entertainment for the evening. The 147th Army Band out of Mitchell, Sgt. Rock, took the stage for a high-energy performance of many classic covers.
"We are so happy to be here in Madison. Thank you so much for having us," 1st Sgt. Kristen Soukup told the crowd.
Along with providing the audience with some rocking tunes, the group also highlighted the immense job diversity within the National Guard.
"There are over 200 jobs in the South Dakota National Guard," Soukup said.
Soukup's enthusiasm was present in every Guard member throughout the crowd, whether they were new recruits or seasoned veterans like Sgt. 1st Class (SFC) Chance Ragsdale and SFC Josh Bryant.
"This is a really fun event. I like trying to explain the equipment and meeting new people," E4 Specialist Dimitri Davis noted.
Davis joined the 211th in 2019, though this was his first time attending Military Night. He was stationed at the Guard's M136 Volcano, with a number of dummy mines placed around it for guests to hold and observe.
The night also featured appearances from Young Miss South Dakota International Sofia Aldana and Miss Pre-Teen South Dakota International Hazel Johnson, who paired their sashes and tiaras with black boots and camouflage pants to sell T-shirts and other National Guard merchandise.
Their younger brothers, Nico Aldana and Carter Johnson, were in attendance as well, showing off their own uniforms as part of the South Dakota National Guard's youth program.
DTMT's Military Night is an opportunity for members of the National Guard to grow their community connections. Not all of them hail from Madison, but the 211th has become their home, with the other members of the company seen as family.
"It's just a great way to for us to engage with the people of Madison and thank them for their continued support," SFC Ragsdale said.