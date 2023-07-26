The Ramona “Oldies Night” Car Show is returning for its third year this Saturday.
From 5-5:30 p.m., interested parties should line up in their vehicles by the Madison Farmer’s Elevator in Ramona. At 6 p.m., the vehicles and drivers will cruise two laps around Ramona before parking on Main Street. Once the vehicles are parked, attendees are welcome to look at all of the vehicles and speak to the owners.
Event organizer JoAnn Casanova said all vehicles are welcome as long as they can drive, whether it’s a classic car, a modern hot rod or a custom motorcycle.
No pre-registration or payments are necessary, but Casanova requests all drivers be lined up at the grain elevator by 5:30 p.m.
Those who do not want to participate in the cruise but want to present their vehicles are also welcome to park cars on Main Street once the cruise is complete.
“It’s just a fun night to get together and show off your vehicle,” Casanova said.
There is no fee to enter or participate in the event, but there will be food and ice cream available. St. John’s Lutheran Church will have hamburger and hot dog meals, and Monkey Business Treats will have an ice cream truck on-site.
The event will also feature classic oldies tunes, and anyone who dresses up in an oldies outfit will receive a free drink token from the Ramona Bar.
Casanova and her husband Doug founded the event in 2021 after Doug purchased her a 1966 Ford Mustang convertible. Around this time, he told JoAnn about other locals who had classic cars.
“He was telling me, ‘This one’s got this car, that one’s got that car.’ I had no idea how many old cars there were out there, because people don’t take them to shows. They just have them for fun and what-not. We just got talking and said we should start an Oldies Night in Ramona and get a hold of people who have cars, and word spread. It gets bigger every year,” Casanova said.
In the event’s first year, between 45 and 50 cars participated in the cruise, and last year, it was 67, Casanova said. She has also tried to add to the event, like with the inclusion of the ice cream truck.
In the future, she hopes to see more participation and more people sharing their love of cars.
“I like looking down the street and seeing all these people lined up and just laughing,” Casanova said. “It’s nice to bring some life to a little town.”
She said there are no awards or cash prizes for the event. The goal is not to pressure local classic car owners to polish up their vehicles or have them come in pristine condition. Any drivable vehicle, no matter its age or condition, is welcome.
“We don’t want it to be a competition. We just want it to be a time to get together and have fun,” she said. “We don’t care if they’re done or not. We’ve had people in the middle of restoring them but they’re running so they bring them. That’s great too, because everybody likes to see that part of it.”