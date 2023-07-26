The Ramona “Oldies Night” Car Show is returning for its third year this Saturday.

From 5-5:30 p.m., interested parties should line up in their vehicles by the Madison Farmer’s Elevator in Ramona. At 6 p.m., the vehicles and drivers will cruise two laps around Ramona before parking on Main Street. Once the vehicles are parked, attendees are welcome to look at all of the vehicles and speak to the owners.