The question I get asked the most during August is, “I suppose things are getting pretty busy now, huh?”
The answer is, well…yes. August is certainly packed with final Jamboree preparations; it’s admittedly hard to top it for an extreme schedule-filler. But honestly, from mid-April until now, things aren’t as much slower at any other time of the season as one might assume.
From the opening of camping reservations through consignment auction setup, things get a little wild right out of the chute. We don’t have all our seasonal staff on board yet at that point, but measured in workload per person, the hours are heavy and the tasks many.
June is our busiest month in terms of special events, with every weekend featuring a different booking. A couple of those events require more advance planning and setup than others, so along with the heavier weekend camping numbers we also see at that time, things are definitely hopping around here.
Once we’re past the Independence Day camping weekend, July provides the only slight summer pause, but not because there isn’t plenty to keep us all busy. It’s simply that the balance of that month demands slightly less in terms of final-week event preparations, coupled with a typical slight slow-down in mowing operations. Camping also hits a natural lull about then.
Frankly, this ebb in the schedule is a very good thing, as it allows us to kind of re-set ourselves and focus on the final big push ahead. Many catch-up projects get squeezed in during this time, and hours-long paperwork tasks – on which the upcoming Jamboree are dependent – are shoved to the front burner and handled.
It’s all part of the annual cycle, and we embrace every bit of it. In a crazy sort of way, we all look forward to the flow of absurd hours and long to-do lists. And sometimes we throw a big addition into the ring to make things all the tighter. In the case of 2022, we added two big deadline items.
Our Prairie Village Heritage Museum is on schedule to open just in time for Jamboree, and we’re very eager to share it with you. For the first time, the village will feature its own specific space to tell its story of birth and development. For an organization founded back in the 1960s, it was time to move with this idea and bring it to reality.
Additionally, the first annual Prairie Village Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on the Saturday of Jamboree at 3 p.m. in our Opera House. This high award will be conferred on an individual who has demonstrated a history of unusual commitment and selfless support to Prairie Village. We can already hear the drum roll leading up to the envelope unsealing.
It’s not as though we didn’t have enough to do during recent months without tacking on two major projects. But this is inspiring stuff, and it’s been worth the extra push all year to bring both to you. It will all be part of the fantastic package offered during Jamboree 2022.
Both new enterprises are all about legacy…the legacy of Prairie Village and the people who most instrumentally helped us get here. An organization that understands itself recognizes and places value on its legacy. We’re going to do that now more than ever, and we hope you’ll join us!