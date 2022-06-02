Driven to change their communities, three Madison women participated in the South Dakota Change Network and found themselves changed by the experience.
“It’s leadership training for people to create a more inclusive community,” said Casualene Meyer, ESL teacher at the Madison Middle School. “It’s for people who want to learn more about interacting with people not like themselves or marginalized.”
Meyer was the second Madison resident selected for the program which is offered through South Dakota State University Extension in partnership with other organizations with funding from the Bush Foundation. In turn, she recommended two others – Library Director Lisa Martin and Patty Bordeaux Nelson, a longtime community member and enrolled member of the Rosebud Lakota Nation or Sicangu Oyate.
“I nominated them because they seemed to have the vibe of someone who would like to be part of the Change Network,” Meyer said.
Martin, as the children’s librarian, worked to expand programming. Bordeaux Nelson has been an advocate and proponent of Indigenous rights and culture.
A press release describes the South Dakota Change Network as “a year-long experience in support of individuals leading projects to drive positive change in their organizations and communities.” The curriculum includes in-person meetings, self-directed lessons, interactive exercises, and discussion groups.
“The Change Network does help people navigate difficult conversations,” Meyer said.
Resources support change
The program also offers individuals the opportunity to apply for a grant to complete a project in the community. Martin admits that initially she was more interested in the grant than in the curriculum. As library director, and previously as children’s librarian, she keeps her eyes open for opportunities to enrich what the library can offer the community.
“I thought I was taking the class to get the money,” she said, noting that she was familiar with many of the concepts being introduced as she started the training.
However, when she was hired to serve as library director earlier this year, her perception of the program changed. She didn’t know how she was going to juggle her new job responsibilities, and the learning curve that entailed, with the program requirements. In speaking with her mentor, she found her answer.
“Do you know what my job is?” her mentor asked. “I’m a business leadership coach.”
Martin had been aware of the resources available through the Change Network but had not considered utilizing them. With her mentor, Martin was able to develop a strategy for managing her Change Network requirements – which included postponing her grant project – and to navigate her new job responsibilities.
“She is acting like a business therapist,” Martin said. “For me, personally, in the library, it’s been so helpful. Since this happened, I’m getting so much out of it.”
Even though there will be a delay in launching her project, she knows what she wants to do. She wants to use the grant funding to create “a more playful library.”
“Schools have started what they call play clubs. It’s correcting a lot of behavior problems,” Martin said, explaining her reason for moving in this direction.
Experience teaches
For Meyer, whose passion for others is evident in the range of her community activities – which includes helping to organize library programming through the Friends of the Madison Public Library and serving as a leader for BSA Troop 255, Madison’s girls troop – change came in two phases.
First, she learned that even in a program which was focused on diversity, the experience of participants is different. Her cohort included an African woman.
“She felt she was there to be a cultural interpreter,” Meyer said. Her own experience involved learning to find common ground to be an effective change navigator, someone who can talk about difficult issues.
“Sometimes we have common ground that transcends political boundaries. That goes to the heart of our humanity,” Meyer explained. “It’s opening up, not giving up.”
Second, she learned in implementing her project that listening to what others identify as needs is more important than offering her own solution. Meyer used her grant funding to work with the Madison Elementary School.
Principal Janel Guse did not embrace the concept that Meyer initially proposed. After discussing options, they decided – at the recommendation of school counselor Karen Giles – to use the funding to purchase games for a socio-emotional learning library.
“It’s a good thing and the kids use it,” Meyer said, and then reflected on the importance of this experience for her.
“The question when you’re serving a group of people is: ‘What do you want’?” she observed. “Part of the journey is finding what really helps people.”
Growing through grief
Bordeaux Nelson was initially hesitant about participating in the Change Network. Her son, Brian Night Pipe, had been killed in a car accident and she needed time to mourn.
“I didn’t have any desire to be part of it,” she said.
However, in remembering her son, she recalled a conversation they had in 2014. He had told her that she needed to share the knowledge and wisdom she had acquired.
“My son had said to me, ‘What are you going to do now that you have retired?’” Bordeaux Nelson recalled. “That conversation came back so vividly, I said, ‘Yes, maybe I’m supposed to do this’.”
She completed the application and was selected to participate in the 2021-22 cohort. She appreciated the focus on community building and on having difficult conversations about social justice issues.
“How do you learn to talk in a way that values the relationship?” she identified as a key question the curriculum seeks to answer.
With grant funding she has received, she will be hosting an event on Oct. 10, sharing the Lakota culture. She also hopes to start a book discussion group which will focus on Indigenous authors.
However, like the others, she has benefited personally from participating in the program. An inventory conducted early in the process opened the door for her to talk about her loss.
“It has been a good journey. It has helped me through the grieving process,” she said.
Stacey Berry, professor and undergraduate research coordinator at Dakota State University, was the first community member to participate in the Change Network. She was selected for the 2017-18 cohort.
DSU graduate Carl Petersen is also part of the 2021-22 cohort with Martin and Bordeaux Nelson.