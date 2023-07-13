THE FBLA chapter from Dakota State University was recognized by the Board of Regents. Pictured are (left) BOR Executive Director Nathan Lukkes, BOR Board President Tim Rave, DSU student Casey Olson, adviser Brenda Merkel and DSU President José-Marie Griffiths.
The South Dakota Board of Regents recently recognized student organizations for outstanding academic, community and organizational work.
The board annually acknowledges and awards student groups from all six South Dakota public universities.
Dakota State University received the following honors:
2022 DSU Award for Academic Excellence: Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate (FBLA)
The FBLA’s purpose is to combine business and education together into a positive relationship using innovative leadership and career development programs. FBLA provides members with the unique opportunity to build leadership, teamwork, networking and project management skills. Members are encouraged to attend state and national leadership conferences. At these conferences, members advance their business skills, develop professional resumes and network with business leaders. Members also compete in a variety of competitive events which are designed to put classroom lessons into practice.
2022 DSU Award for Community Service: Newman Club
The purpose of the Newman Club is to provide a faith-based community for students to grow relationships with their peers, faculty and community.
2022 DSU Award for Organizational Leadership: Lights, Camera, Action Film Club
Lights, Camera, Action has been building the voices and visions of South Dakota statewide since 2018. They strive to produce great promotional videos for special events and people in the local community, to support a student-led environment that encourages the realization of students’ creative visions and to learn the simple wonders of storytelling and filmmaking.