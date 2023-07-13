DSU FBLA

THE FBLA chapter from Dakota State University was recognized by the Board of Regents. Pictured are (left) BOR Executive Director Nathan Lukkes, BOR Board President Tim Rave, DSU student Casey Olson, adviser Brenda Merkel and DSU President José-Marie Griffiths.

 

 Submitted photo

The South Dakota Board of Regents recently recognized student organizations for outstanding academic, community and organizational work.

The board annually acknowledges and awards student groups from all six South Dakota public universities.