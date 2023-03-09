Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
03/08/23 01:22 CFS23-01467 Welfare Check Referred to Partner Agency MPD FAIRFAX CO VA
03/08/23 01:22 CFS23-01467 Welfare Check Referred to Partner Agency MPD FAIRFAX CO VA
03/08/23 03:19 CFS23-01468 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON
03/08/23 05:41 CFS23-01469 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
03/08/23 05:41 CFS23-01470 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
03/08/23 06:45 CFS23-01471 MVA Referred to Partner Agency
03/08/23 07:47 CFS23-01472 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
03/08/23 08:27 CFS23-01473 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.022808, -97.14193
03/08/23 09:11 CFS23-01474 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON
03/08/23 09:15 CFS23-01475 Medical Patient Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
03/08/23 10:43 CFS23-01476 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N EGAN AVE MADISON
03/08/23 11:23 CFS23-01477 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
03/08/23 11:49 CFS23-01478 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
03/08/23 11:57 CFS23-01479 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
03/08/23 12:03 CFS23-01480 Animal Loose Referred to Partner Agency US HWY 81 HOWARD
03/08/23 12:05 CFS23-01481 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
03/08/23 12:50 CFS23-01482 Medical Transfer Information/Administrative S EGAN AVE MADISON
03/08/23 13:27 CFS23-01484 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON
03/08/23 13:43 CFS23-01485 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
03/08/23 16:44 CFS23-01487 Animal Loose Information/Administrative NW 2ND ST MADISON
03/08/23 18:32 CFS23-01488 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone
03/08/23 18:39 CFS23-01489 911 Hang Up Unit Cancelled Enroute MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
03/08/23 20:45 CFS23-01490 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
03/08/23 23:46 CFS23-01491 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
03/08/23 23:57 CFS23-01492 Welfare Check MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
Total Records: 24
