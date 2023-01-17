Trojans win pair of NSAA road games By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University survived an overtime battle with Mayville State in the North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball action Friday evening.Despite leading by five points in less than five seconds, the Trojans could not hold onto their lead as Mayville State scored five straight points to force overtime.DSU defeated MSU 58-56 after the Comets missed a potential game-winning 3-point shot as the overtime period ended.The victory gave head coach David Moe his 100th career win at DSU.Elsie Aslesen reccorded a double-double for the Trojans. Aslesen scored 11 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and also blocked four shots.Sidney Fick scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Savannah Walsdorf scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.Angela Slattery scored seven points and came down with seven boards.DSU 103, Presentation 52All 13 DSU players scored in the NSAA game Saturday, hitting the century mark for the second time this season with a 103-52 road victory against Presentation.The Trojans won their fourth straight league game, moving into a three-way tie for first place in the standings after Mayville State defeated Bellevue 79-56 on the same day.Aslesen led the Trojans with 16 points.Walsdorf scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.Fick scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Slattery scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Olivia Ritter reached double figures with 10 points.DSU, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, raised its overall record to 14-5 and 4-1 in the conference.The Trojans won for the 14th time in the last 16 games and stayed undefeated (4-0). DSU earned its 23rd victory in the last 27 meetings with PC.DSU wraps up the first half portion of the NSAA schedule next weekend.The Trojans pay a visit to R.W. Beggs Gymnasium Friday evening vs. Viterbo (Wis.) and Hanson Fieldhouse next Saturday vs. Waldorf (Iowa). Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular White family Hawks improve to 3-2 with two home victories Murphy joins Daily Leader news team Canadian addiction treatment company iRecover purchases Howard Hotel & Convention Center Madison Food Pack plans to send 100,000 meals to Nicaragua Chester Area School announces one-act play performances Prep Roundup: Bulldogs place 2nd at home meet Madison wins third straight, beats DRSM Rollag offers update on LAIC projects Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form