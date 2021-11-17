Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/16/21 00:12 CFS21-07578 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

11/16/21 02:09 CFS21-07579 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / S EGAN AVE

11/16/21 03:54 CFS21-07580 Alarm Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/16/21 05:36 CFS21-07581 Traffic Hazard Handled By Public Works / Street / NE 8TH ST MADISON

11/16/21 05:46 CFS21-07582 Alarm False Alarm LCSO E MAIN ST RAMONA

11/16/21 07:00 CFS21-07583 Medical Patient Transported EMS WEST AVE N MADISON

11/16/21 07:50 CFS21-07584 Medical Stroke Patient Transported EMS 231ST ST

11/16/21 08:06 CFS21-07585 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/16/21 09:06 CFS21-07586 Medical Patient Transported EMS AIRPORT DR MADISON

11/16/21 09:56 CFS21-07587 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

11/16/21 13:55 CFS21-07589 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

11/16/21 14:12 CFS21-07590 INTOXICATED Arrest MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON

11/16/21 14:32 CFS21-07591 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N LIBERTY AVE MADISON

11/16/21 16:23 CFS21-07592 Fire Referred to Partner Agency 221ST ST

11/16/21 16:28 CFS21-07593 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 238TH ST CHESTER

11/16/21 18:28 CFS21-07594 Fire Vehicle Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD SE 8TH ST MADISON

11/16/21 20:05 CFS21-07595 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 17