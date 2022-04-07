Purchase Access

The Chester School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.

Financial reports will be given, as will reports by the business manager, elementary principal and secondary principal.

The superintendent’s report will include an SDHSAA membership resolution, driver education contract-Julie Eppard, and potential land purchase.

Executive session is scheduled for personnel and negotiations.