The Howard Tigers golf team competed in a golf invitational at Garretson on Friday. The girls team placed second overall, while the boys placed fourth.
Trinity Palmquist placed third with a score of 46. Piper Thompson placed seventh with a round of 51.
Luke Koepsell placed sixth with a score of 41. Wyatt Umstead placed 14th with a round of 47.
SOFTBALL
The Madison Bulldogs went 3-0 this weekend with victories over Tri-Valley and a doubleheader sweep of Canton.
Madison 10,
Tri-Valley 0
Amanda Vacanti pitched her second straight no-hitter for the Bulldogs. After pitching a no-hitter against Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday, Vacanti pitched a five-inning no-hitter and recorded 14 strikeouts.
At the plate, Vacanti hit a triple and a two-run home run. Karley Lurz and Evie Lurz both collected two hits, including a triple.
Madison 20, Canton 2
Vacanti hit two home runs and drove in four runs. In the circle, Vacanti pitched three innings and recorded seven strikeouts.
Cambree Hunsley drove in three runs. Evie Lurz hit a home run and drove in three runs. Karley Lurz went 3-3 at the plate with a double and drove in two runs. Paisley Cooney went 3-3 with two RBIs.
Madison 22, Canton 2
Evie Lurz was 3-3 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs. Vacanti hit a home run and a double and drove in four runs.
Ella Malone hit an in-the-park home run and drove in three runs. Kira Lawrence also hit an in-the-park home run and drove in three runs.
“The Madison softball team was firing on all cylinders today,” said Katie Weeldreyer, the Madison co-head coach. “Everyone was seeing the ball well at the plate, and the whole team contributed to the offense.”
With the three wins, the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 5-2 overall. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Monday in Tea against the Tea Area Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Madison
The Madison Bulldogs competed in the First Dakota Relays at Yankton on Thursday.
Audrey Nelson took home first place for the Bulldogs in the high jump. Nelson posted a mark of 5-05.
Aaron Hawkes took home first place in the pole vault with a mark of 14-00. Henry Meyer placed fifth in the event with a mark of 11-06. Nathan Hasleton placed seventh with a mark of 10-06.
Parker Johnson placed second in the shot put with a toss of 50-03.25. Johnson placed fourth in the discus with a toss of 126-04.
Shane Veenhoff placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.68 seconds. Justin Peters placed seventh in the event with a time of 17.94 seconds.
Sophia Peterreins placed fifth in the pole vault with a mark of 7-06. Dylan Gerdes placed fifth in the 1,600 in 4:49.85.
The 4x800 relay team of Ashlyn Rustand, Ellie Keller, Sammy Troxell and Jessie Tappe placed fifth in 10:50.34.
The 4x200 relay team of Caden DeVries, Ryland Johnson, Veenhoff and Bruce Galden placed seventh in 1:38.26.
The 4x800 relay team of Gerdes, Henry Meyer, Daniel Aldridge and Deion Cross placed seventh with a time of 9:23.85.
Chester
The Chester Flyers competed at the Terry Bong Invitational in Canton on Thursday. The Flyers had four event champions, and Emery Larson set the meet and school record in the 3,200. Larson finished the 3,200 with a record-setting time of 11:14.05.
Jovi Wolf placed first in the 100-meter dash in 11.57 seconds. Fellow Flyer Max McGreevy placed fourth in 12.41 seconds. In the 200, Wolf was first with a time of 23.36 seconds.
JD Prorok placed second in the shot put with a throw of 43-00.
In the 3,200, Daniel Swenson finished with a time of 11:42.35 to place fifth. Zach Moyer placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.35 seconds.
Larson placed first in the 400 in 63.49. Addison Bates was second in 64.01. Bates also placed third in the 800 in 2:38.85.
In the 200, Jacy Wolf placed second in 27.89 seconds. Serena Larson was fifth in 29.54 seconds.
Wolf won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.60 seconds. Wolf placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.12 seconds. Sydnie Shoenrock placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.19 seconds.
Lexi Siemonsma placed second in the shot put with a toss of 37-09. Siemonsoma placed fourth in the discus with a mark of 108-00.
Katelyn Schut placed sixth in the high jump for the Flyers with a mark of 4-04.