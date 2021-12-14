The Madison Central School District will continue an established relationship with Dakota State University as the university moves forward with constructing a new athletic center.
On Monday night, the Madison School Board voted to approve a 30-year facilities use agreement with DSU, which enables the school district to use the university’s new football field and outdoor track facilities for games, competitions and practice. Band is included as well as football and track & field.
“If we wanted to do something on our own, we’re talking about $5 million plus,” Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said in recommending the board approve the agreement.
He noted students will have access to a “top-notch facility,” and the agreement will save the district money. The agreement includes making annual payments which decrease over time, with the first payment of $95,830 being due on July 1, 2023.
The final payment of $70,830 will be due in 2052. The overall cost of the using the DSU facilities over that timeframe will be approximately $2.9 million, according to business manager Mitchell Brooks.
“I think when it’s all over and done, it would be a great deal, a great opportunity,” Jorgenson said.
Jon Schemmel, vice president for institutional advancement at DSU, attended the school board meeting. He expressed appreciation to the school board for the district’s willingness to partner with the university.
“We fully expect to be under construction in 2022,” Schemmel reported.
Board member Rich Avery observed the annual payments will be less than payments on a bond for a district project would be.
“It’s an incredible deal. I want to make sure the public knows what an incredible deal it is,” he said.
Jorgenson agreed, noting that a district facility would not be as nice as what the university is constructing.
“For our students, it’s a great way to go – and for our taxpayers, too,” he said.
The payments will come out of the district’s capital outlay fund. Payments will begin after the district retires the debt on the high school remodeling project.
In other business, the board:
— Learned that Friday’s remote learning day went well. Due to the winter storm forecast, the district opted to have a remote learning day rather than a snow day on Dec. 10.
— Learned the Madison Central School District received a Distinguished Service Award from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce for purchasing nearly $70,000 in Mad Money in 2020 as thank you gifts for the staff. This, in turn, helped area businesses.
— Received a report from Brooks, who said the district applied for a Clean Diesel grant to purchase a new bus.
— Learned the FFA is auctioning off an ice house built by high school shop students. The auction is being conducted online and can be accessed through Facebook at Madison Central Ag Education & FFA.
— Learned the Madison Central School Education Foundation raised $25,000 with the recent raffle. The money raised went into the Norm Johnson fund, which is used to support classroom enrichment activities and educational opportunities for teachers.
— Received a recommendation from Brooks that the board consider passing another $250,000 opt-out to provide a safety net for the district. This is the amount the district has had for a number of years, but for the past seven years, the district has only requested $100,000 from taxpayers annually. The board will vote on this in January.
— Learned the district was receiving bids for roofing the area of the high school where lunch is served. Brooks reported the timing of the project will depend upon the bids received, and the project may be postponed if bids for later in the year are lower than those for the current fiscal year.