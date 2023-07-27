DESPITE DELAYS, construction is still under way on the City's N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. reconstruction project. The project is headed by Brookings' Winter Contracting, who is currently attempting to finish curb, gutter and asphalt work in front of Madison Elementary School before the school year begins.
Several of Madison’s ongoing construction projects are nearing their final stages. Executive Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg offered an update on these projects during Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting.
He noted that significant progress had been made in the last few weeks, particularly for Phase 2 of the city’s water system improvement project, which is being headed by Brookings’ Prunty Construction.
“That would be the one on Prairie Ave., Summit Ave. and 5th, 7th and 8th St.,” Hegg said in a separate interview. “We’ve reached a significant milestone there, where as of today, Prunty has asked for a final walk-through, and they’ve completed all of their punch-list items, so we can probably final that project.”
Hegg added that Prunty still has a bit of remaining work, but it is all warranty work.
“The main thing there is the seeding. They seeded that about as late into their seeding window as they could, and it got really hot afterward, and we had a pretty bad rainstorm immediately after that washed out some seed,” Hegg said. “We know we’re going to have to address that grass.”
Despite the necessary reseeding, Hegg said he’s pleased with the status of the project.
“It’s good to get that one buttoned up. We’ve been working on that project for a couple years now, so it feels like an accomplishment,” he said. “I know the property owners along there looking at their weeds and stuff like that probably have a differing opinion, but we’ll make sure that they’re treated correctly.”
While Hegg empathizes with property owners’ frustration, he doesn’t want to lose sight of the benefits of having brand new water mains and surfacing in this area, as these additions will increase the efficiency of the city’s water system and improve its safety.
Phases 1A and 1B of the water system improvements, which stretch across much of Madison’s eastern side, are nearing final completion as well. Hegg noted that these projects, headed by Millbank’s J&J Earthworks and Lake Norden’s Halme Inc., only have punch-list items remaining.
On the other hand, Hegg admitted that the city’s reconstruction of N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. has experienced some delays. This project is headed by Brookings’ Winter Contracting.
“We’ve had a couple of challenges there,” Hegg said. “They’ve had to rebore underneath the creek, and any time you have to go back and rebore again, it’s just lost time.”
He added: “We’re lagging behind on that project a little bit, but we’re very committed and focused to getting everything done in front of the school, so that that’s all re-established by the time school starts.”
Hegg noted that traffic may need to be routed around that section of N.W. 9th St. even after school starts, but at least the area in front of the elementary school should be finished.
Originally, the street was slated to reach substantial completion from N. Chicago Ave. to N. Josephine Ave. on Aug. 11.
“I just want to be honest and transparent with everyone that the Aug. 11 date is going to be extremely difficult to achieve, but I’m confident that we’ll have curb and gutter and asphalt back in front of the elementary school by school’s start, but we may not have it completed all the way to Josephine, unfortunately,” Hegg said.