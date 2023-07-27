9th St. by elementary school

DESPITE DELAYS, construction is still under way on the City's N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. reconstruction project. The project is headed by Brookings' Winter Contracting, who is currently attempting to finish curb, gutter and asphalt work in front of Madison Elementary School before the school year begins.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Several of Madison’s ongoing construction projects are nearing their final stages. Executive Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg offered an update on these projects during Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting.

He noted that significant progress had been made in the last few weeks, particularly for Phase 2 of the city’s water system improvement project, which is being headed by Brookings’ Prunty Construction.