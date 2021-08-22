Mustang Seeds is offering dealers and growers a new experience in Madison this week. The company is drawing both groups together for a two-day event to kick-off the sales season.
“Mustang has always hosted plot tours at our main location and at a few locations around Madison; we have sometimes incorporated a poker run with it,” said Melissa Palmquist, communications and promotions coordinator. “Along with that, we have brought our dealers from the tri-state area into town for meetings to launch the new sales season.”
This will be the first year the company has decided to host both together. To enhance the experience for those who attend, they will be incorporating DownTown in MadTown into the event.
“Two years ago, we were able to take our dealers downtown and we had a great time,” Palmquist said.
“That helped lead to the decision we need to invite more customers and growers and make it bigger and better.”
The decision also reflects growth the company has seen. In recent years. Mustang Seeds has not only partnered with GDM, a company based in Argentina that is doing innovative research to improve soybean production, but has also acquired Terning Seeds, a family-owned seed company in Minnesota.
The two-day event will begin on Monday afternoon when dealers come to town for the sales season kickoff. On Tuesday, Mustang will host morning and afternoon plot tours.
“We have eight stations in these plots for each of our soybean varieties, small grain and early and late day corn,” Palmquist said. At the plots, customers will be able to draw cards for a poker hand; the best will win prizes.
Lunch will be provided by three food trucks with speakers making presentations under a white tent from 1:30-3 p.m. CEO Terry Schultz; Mark Lucas, StoneX risk management consultant; and Andrew Sathoff, assistant professor of biology at Dakota State University and alfalfa researcher, will be featured.
Mustang Seeds has planned a special event for women on Tuesday afternoon. In the event tent at Best Western Plus, they will make a craft with assistance from the Floral Shop. In addition, Small Town Girls will have a booth to offer shopping opportunities and the hotel will offer a wine tasting.
“We hope this is a great time for the women to fellowship with each other before the fall harvest season,” Palmquist indicated.
Throughout the two-day event, Mustang Seeds will be promoting the Mustang convertible car giveaway which will take place in October. Individuals who make a qualifying purchase by Sept. 30 will have their names added to a drawing.
Mustang Seeds plans to draw at least 300 people to Madison for this event, which will allow them to see the facilities and converse with the whole team.
“We have missed having our events the past year and we are grateful we are able to do so again,” Palmquist said.