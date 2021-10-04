who's new Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A son, Daniel Ray, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz., was born on Aug. 17 to Benjamin and Rhonda Wipf of Shannon Colony. Grandparents are Ben and Kathy Wipf and John and Susie Grosz, all of Shannon Colony. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Faith carried family through long journey to adoption Henry VanDenHemel Chuck Pulford E. Dean Erikson Graduate of Chester High School joins Madison law firm law enforcement blotter Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets Trial continues for teen accused of murder in Rapid City Della Hoffman Five-year highway, bridge plan reviewed at public meeting Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists