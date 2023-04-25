BROCK RUHD (left), Ember Neu, Ainslie Klawonn and Laynie Wire, all Madison Elementary School fifth-graders, pose with their Arbor Day posters and Blue Spruce trees after a Tuesday presentation from the Madison Parks Department. All four were classroom winners of a poster contest, but Neu, the overall winner, will have her poster sent to a statewide competition.
The Madison City Parks Department will host an Arbor Day event to plant trees and recognize the winners of a poster contest at the Madison Public Library on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Mike McGillivray of the Parks Department said the event would consist of a short program, followed by winners of a poster contest receiving their MadMoney prizes. The night will end with attendees planting five deciduous trees.
McGillivray and Landon Lentsch, also of the Parks Department, gave Arbor Day presentations to Madison Elementary School fifth-graders on Tuesday to inform students about the history of Arbor Day and to give out Blue Spruce trees to each student. Typically, McGillivray tries to give out the state tree, a Black Hills Spruce, but the nursery didn’t have any in stock. In total, about 105 trees were given out, he said.
McGillivray also gave advice to students about planting the trees, such as calling 8-1-1 to help avoid buried utilities, keeping trees away from the road and planting them in pots until they are large enough to be easily avoided by a lawn mower.
The Parks Department gives presentations to the fifth-grade students every year for Arbor Day, and it tasks students with creating a poster to celebrate the tree-centric event. During the presentations, McGillivray and Lentsch returned students’ posters.
Parks Department employees selected one winner from each class to receive $25 in MadMoney. In addition, one winner’s poster was sent to the state competition. Ember Neu from Kaitlyn Glover’s class was the overall winner. Laynie Wire, Brock Ruhd and Ainslie Klawonn were the other class winners.
“I was just so nervous, because there were just a bunch of people who had really good pictures. When I heard the girl who I thought would beat me’s name, I thought, ‘Wow, I might’ve actually done it’,” Neu said. “My entire family is really good at art…so I was just excited about this.”
Neu said it was good to learn about Arbor Day because it helps people understand the value of trees.
“I think it’s important because there’s a lot of deforestation, so you just kind of need more trees because you don’t want them to just go away. That would not be good,” she said.
The fifth-grade teachers also found value in teaching children about Arbor Day.
“Especially being a science teacher, they get to learn about how protecting the environment, saving the environment not only benefits others but themselves,” said Noah Salmen, a fifth-grade teacher. “It helps them be more mindful of their environment and respectful of the Earth.
For the poster contest, McGillivray said he saw lots of artistic talent and passion on display this year. He had to bring in every member of the department for judging, and in some cases, the classroom winner came down to whose name was more legible on the page, he said.
“This year was probably some of the best art projects I’ve seen for fifth-graders. I was like, ‘I can’t believe they drew this as a fifth-grader’,” McGillivray said.
Hosting an Arbor Day event is a requirement for being in the Tree City USA Program, which Madison has been a member of for several decades, McGillivray said. The Arbor Day Foundation manages the program, and it also requires participating cities to have a tree board or department, pass a community tree ordinance and spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry.
Arbor Day is not the end of the Madison Parks Deparment’s tree planting this year. McGillivray said more work will be done this year to replace trees lost in a 2022 derecho, which destroyed trees and property across the region.
“We have hundreds of trees that were storm-damaged from the May 12, [2022], storm, so the [City] Commission was generous enough to allow a little more money for the planting of trees,” he said. “I’m hoping to plant 50 to 75 3-inch-plus diameter trees.”