Arbor Day

BROCK RUHD (left), Ember Neu, Ainslie Klawonn and Laynie Wire, all Madison Elementary School fifth-graders, pose with their Arbor Day posters and Blue Spruce trees after a Tuesday presentation from the Madison Parks Department. All four were classroom winners of a poster contest, but Neu, the overall winner, will have her poster sent to a statewide competition.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Madison City Parks Department will host an Arbor Day event to plant trees and recognize the winners of a poster contest at the Madison Public Library on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Mike McGillivray of the Parks Department said the event would consist of a short program, followed by winners of a poster contest receiving their MadMoney prizes. The night will end with attendees planting five deciduous trees.