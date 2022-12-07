Jameson Berreth

Madison City Commissioners are currently approaching completion on recodifying the city’s ordinances. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that while the codification process is lengthy, it’s necessary to keep the city compliant with state laws.

This process also ensures that everything is up to date and available to the public. The city worked in conjunction with Municode to create the document, which consists of 46 chapters. It can be viewed in its entirety on the city’s website.