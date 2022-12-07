Madison City Commissioners are currently approaching completion on recodifying the city’s ordinances. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that while the codification process is lengthy, it’s necessary to keep the city compliant with state laws.
This process also ensures that everything is up to date and available to the public. The city worked in conjunction with Municode to create the document, which consists of 46 chapters. It can be viewed in its entirety on the city’s website.
Commissioners approved the first reading of the new code on Monday, setting the second reading for Dec. 19. Additionally, the code provides parameters for punishing violators as well as amending the code if need be.
Other business discussed included:
- Approval of a legal services agreement between Madison and Jencks Law. This agreement will keep David Jencks as the city attorney, a role he and his company have held for 12 years. Berreth noted there were no major changes from the last contract, other than slight adjustments in litigation payments and a new hire at the firm.
- Approval of the city’s sidewalk improvements for 2023. This process comes in two parts: repairing current sidewalks, and constructing new ones. Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg said the sidewalks are first inspected in the spring, with members of his department informing residents of sidewalk deficiencies. A second notice is sent in July. Fifty-eight areas have been identified for repair this year, yet Hegg noted that most are fairly minor, with others being caused by the May derecho. Twenty-seven have been identified for new construction.
- Approval of a resolution that allows the city to finance its employees in obtaining Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs). CDLs are required for the city’s Water Department and heavy machine operators, among others. Berreth said this resolution will help Madison be a more attractive hiring candidate for these jobs moving forward, with agreements being made on a case-by-case basis. Candidates would also be required to remain under city employment for two years or reimburse them a portion of the CDL expenses.
- Approval of potential construction at 217 S.E. 1st St. This area, which was flooded in 1993, is now being purchased by the city as part of a buyout through FEMA. Construction on the property was reconsidered when it was removed from FEMA’S 500-year floodplain. With the property appearing safe from floods, the city hopes to utilize it for new development projects.
- a bid date was set for Dec. 21 on surplus pad mount and pole mount transformers. The equipment totals 8,580 kVA and is bid at $3 per kVA.
- Heartland Energy was assigned the designated entity to manage the city’s renewable energy credits. Berreth said that Heartland is taking this on at zero cost, and that it will assist the city in identifying goals for renewable energy in the future.
- An announcement that S.D. Public Broadcasting has selected Madison as one of its featured communities for the newest season of Dakota Life.
The next city commission meeting will be held on Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.