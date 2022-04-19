Dan Wyatt may be retired, but he hasn’t left the world of law enforcement.
Instead, he is working to introduce the next generation of law enforcement officers and first responders to career possibilities.
“They expressed a desire. They wanted to learn more,” Wyatt said. “I bring in speakers, presentations.”
Wyatt served with the Madison Police Department for 27 years before retiring last June. He didn’t start the Law Enforcement and Public Safety elective at Madison High School, but took over the one-semester course this spring.
He’s brought in everyone from various law enforcement agencies – police department, sheriff’s office, Highway Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation – to the coroner, fire department and ambulance service. Each time he brings in a representative from a different agency, the speaker brings equipment used on the job.
Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert brought a fire truck. Tate Hayford, ambulance service coordinator, brought an ambulance.
“He showed the kids the equipment, the good stuff,” Wyatt said. “The kids were amazed.”
Last week, he brought in representatives from a federal agency to speak with students – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE.
“We are tasked with enforcing our nation’s laws that deal with people and things that come over our borders,” Mary Hogan, community relations officer, told the students. “Our responsibility is to make sure everyone who is here and crosses our borders is here to do good.”
Casey Cody, supervisory detention and deportation officer out of the St. Paul Field Office, talked about his career. He was raised in South Dakota and graduated from the University of South Dakota before going to work for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His first assignment was with Border Patrol in Tucson, Ariz.
“I knew nothing about Border Patrol. I knew nothing about the southern border,” he said. He was amazed at the amount of drugs and the number of people smuggled into the U.S.
He was then transferred to Detroit, Mich., before moving into immigration enforcement in 2008. In his new role, he works with local law enforcement – police departments and sheriff’s offices – who arrest individuals charged with crimes and who are not in the country legally.
“Once they get done with their time in jail, our officers will pick them up and take them to Sioux Falls,” Cody explained. They are then taken before an immigration judge.
In fielding questions from students, he reported that he has no authority to simply stop someone in a community to ask whether they’re in the country legally. However, suspicious circumstances may warrant further scrutiny.
Cody used the example of an individual found on foot in the middle of the night nowhere near a community, but near the border. Some locations, such as mountainous areas near Nogales, Ariz., where smugglers like to cross with drugs, are more suspicious than others.
Hogan emphasized the agency’s public safety focus. She talked about human trafficking, calling it “modern day slavery.”
Some employers will intentionally hire workers who are not in the country legally because they can use the threat of deportation to force them to work without days off or appropriate compensation. In one case ICE investigated, Hogan said, workers didn’t receive legally valid paychecks.
“If you tried to cash your paycheck anywhere but at their store, it would bounce,” she reported. The fees for check cashing were high. “They were vulnerable because they were not here legally.”
In that case, most of the workers were able to stay in the country legally after their cases were heard by an immigration judge. In some cases, it can take years for a case to be decided because any decision can be appealed.
Like other agencies, the ICE representatives brought gear for students to examine, including a night-vision scope, battering ram and riot shield with strobe lights.
“If we go to a house where we know people have guns, we’ll take this along,” Cody said of the latter piece of equipment.