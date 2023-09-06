Property Tax Comparison Aug.jpg

A chart comparing the total county property tax rates — not including property tax levies for cities or schools — between Lake County and several nearby counties. The Lake County Commission passed a $2.8 million opt-out in July. The $1.290 per $1,000 opt-out rate for Lake County is based on the total county property value for taxes payable in the year 2024 and will change, as property values are reassessed every year. The $1.290 estimate is based on the preliminary property valuations for this year. Previous versions of this chart used $1.470 as the opt-out rate, as the most recent property tax valuations were not available.

Madison city commissioners are encouraging residents to make "educated votes" in the upcoming special election for a property tax increase in Lake County.

Back in July, the Lake County Commission approved a $2.8 million opt-out, a type of property tax increase, that would increase the county tax portion for residents about $1.29 per every $1,000 of taxable property value for 2024.