A chart comparing the total county property tax rates — not including property tax levies for cities or schools — between Lake County and several nearby counties. The Lake County Commission passed a $2.8 million opt-out in July. The $1.290 per $1,000 opt-out rate for Lake County is based on the total county property value for taxes payable in the year 2024 and will change, as property values are reassessed every year. The $1.290 estimate is based on the preliminary property valuations for this year. Previous versions of this chart used $1.470 as the opt-out rate, as the most recent property tax valuations were not available.
Madison city commissioners are encouraging residents to make "educated votes" in the upcoming special election for a property tax increase in Lake County.
Back in July, the Lake County Commission approved a $2.8 million opt-out, a type of property tax increase, that would increase the county tax portion for residents about $1.29 per every $1,000 of taxable property value for 2024.
Following this approval, Lake County residents collected signatures on petitions to bring the issue to a popular vote, with the election being set for Sept. 19. The opt-out will last five years, should it pass in the election.
During their Tuesday meeting, city commissioners approved a resolution stating that "the City Commission of the City of Madison encourages its citizens to learn about both sides of the opt-out election in order to make an educated vote on the issue."
The resolution also includes some factual background on the county's responsibilities and recent budget woes. Originally, the resolution stated that "the Madison City Commission expresses support for the County property tax opt-out and encourages its citizens to support it as well," though this was amended due to potential noncompliance with state statutes.
"We realized that there is a potential conflict with the state statute which says that municipalities can't spend money to support or oppose any elections or ballot issues such as this one," City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained.
"In this case, while we're not spending any money on an advertising campaign or anything per se, we would have to be paying money to publish this resolution in the newspaper, so we do recommend changing the language to make sure we're not out of compliance with that state statute," he added.
Opt-outs are an option available to local governments like the county to "opt out" of the typical limit on increasing property tax revenue. Normally, the amount a county can increase its property tax ask is limited by the amount of new property growth in the county and the consumer price index (CPI), which is based on the cost of goods, or 3%, whichever is lower.
Money generated through the opt-out would go into the general fund, where it can be used for county services like roads and bridges.
"Three percent has in no way kept up with the expenses of repairing roads or replacing bridges," Mayor Roy Lindsay noted. He added that Lake County maintains more than 200 miles of paved roads, 85 miles of gravel roads and 51 bridges.
"From what I've gathered, the $2.8 million is to maintain what they have now, not necessarily to add to the repairs that are needed on a lot of the roads," Lindsay said.
County commissioners Kelli Wollmann and Deb Reinicke attended the meeting, explaining that county has slashed certain services, including $1.2 million in road overlay projects from the Highway Department, in an attempt to balance their budget.
"We've cut our budget as much as we can right now," Reinicke commented. "We're down to not very much in our 'savings account,' and we might have to take and grind up some roads."
This "savings account" refers to the county's reserve funds, which they have used to fund their 17 departments since 2010. In 2022, $1.6 million was used from these reserves, leaving around $1.7 million remaining.
City Commissioner Jerae Wire asked the pair how they've educated the public on this issue, with Wollmann responding that three town hall meetings were held around the county.
While Wollmann described these meetings as well-attended, the issue remains controversial, with residents like Steve Kant standing in opposition.
Kant found $2.8 million excessive.
"And it's too costly for the property taxpayers in this county," he added.
Kant said that the majority consensus of the town hall meetings was in support of a road and bridge levy, which he stated would've raised around $1.2 million.
Wollmann responded to this claim by saying that according to the county's road study through Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), this number would have been insufficient to maintain roads at their current level, and even less so in terms of improvement.
"The opt-out was the better choice in that amount," Wollmann said. "It's kind of like if you go to the hospital and you need 10 staples, and they only give you three. It just wasn't going to cover it."
In the end, the issue will be left to the public, with commissioners emphasizing the importance of a quality turnout for the upcoming vote.
Lake County will have five polling places, which can also be accessed on the auditor’s website — Chester Fire Hall in Chester, Wentworth Fire Hall in Wentworth, Nunda Fire Hall in Nunda, Ramona Parish Hall in Ramona and Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.