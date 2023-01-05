The beginning of the new year marks a fresh start for Lake County commissioners as they approve meeting dates, salaries and other business to set the stage for 2023.
One of the main items at their first meeting on Tuesday was the approval of board assignments and department liaisons. These positions cover a wide area from the Chamber of Commerce to the sheriff to the highways and more.
The majority remained the same, but newcomer Corey Johnke was added to the mix as the alternate liaison of the Chamber of Commerce for Kelli Wollmann.
Johnke also joined positions for the Register of Deeds and the Vermillion Water Basin Watershed Development District. A full list can be found on the county’s website.
Other business discussed included:
- Wollmann was re-elected as chair, and Dennis Slaughter was elected vice chair.
- Meeting dates and times were approved for the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 9 a.m. The only holiday exception occurs on July 4, with this meeting being moved to Thursday, July 6.
- First Bank & Trust, Great Western Bank and Well Fargo Bank were approved as county depositories.
- The 2023 wage scale and salary listings were approved with no significant changes.
- Two December travel requests were approved for the NHC office manager to attend training.
- A master service agreement was ratified with gWorks (formerly known as PubWorks), a software service the Highway Department has utilized for the last year. With gWorks recently buying out PubWorks, a new agreement was required. It was signed Dec. 19 after being reviewed by the State’s Attorney.
- The hiring of Izaak Hoey as a full-time deputy sheriff was approved at a wage of $22.35 per hour. Due to Hoey’s engagement in military training for the next few months, this will go into effective June 12.
- The county’s payable accounts were approved with a grand total of $72,692.10.
- An insurance settlement was approved for $12,746 for damages to a light pole located at 1731 N.W. 2nd St. The pole was hit by a Tire Motive employee, with their insurance company Federated Mutual Insurance calculating a replacement invoice at $14,746. However, since the pole was eight years old, $2,000 was removed due to depreciation.
- Resolution 2023-1 was approved, which establishes the compensation rate for precinct superintendents and deputies of a necessary election. Rates were set at $175 for superintendents, $150 for deputies, information table workers, resolution board members and Expressvote assistants, $25 for election school attendance and Expressvote training and $12.50 per hour for absentee precinct workers and election office workers. An additional $200 for superintendents and $175 for deputies will be paid for any county-wide election where ballots are hand-counted.
- Resolution 2023-2 was approved, which authorizes county officials to attend educational conferences, meetings and conventions within or without South Dakota, and that the mileage and necessary expenses to attend them be allowed for 2023.
- Resolution 2023-3 was approved, which authorizes the county auditor to pay certain claims without commissioner approval as long as the claims are presented at the next regular meeting. This was done since some entities require payment of funds by the 15th of the month or other deadlines, with many of their claims being received after commissioners meet.