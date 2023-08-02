PICTURED ABOVE is a chart comparing the total county property tax rates – not including property tax levies for cities or schools – between Lake County and several nearby counties. The Lake County Commission passed a $2.8 million opt-out in July. The $1.290 per $1,000 opt-out rate for Lake County is based on the total county property value for taxes payable in the year 2024 and will change, as property values are reassessed every year. The $1.290 estimate is based on the preliminary property valuations for this year. Previous versions of this chart used $1.470 as the opt-out rate, as the most recent property tax valuations were not available.
The Lake County Commission announced the date of a special election for a public vote on a property tax increase at its Tuesday meeting.
The vote is scheduled for Sept. 19. Numerous petitioners around the county collected more than 400 signatures to send the property tax increase to a vote, and the petitions were submitted last week.
Last month, the Lake County Commission unanimously passed a $2.8 million opt-out. An opt-out is a type of property tax increase where the governing body “opts out” of limits on property tax increases. This process is permitted in state law.
The opt-out would last five years but would not have a steady tax rate, or mill levy. This is because the $2.8 million is spread across all county properties, and since properties are re-assessed and new properties are constructed each year, the total tax base of the county changes.
While the property valuations for taxes paid in 2024 have not been finalized, County Treasurer Deb Walburg said the opt-out rate would be closer to $1.29 per $1,000 of property value.
The 2023 county property tax rate is $2.475 per $1,000.
Based on the 2022 valuations, on which 2023 taxes are paid, the tax rate would have been about $1.47 per $1,000 of taxable property value. This was the estimated rate used in previous county discussions of the opt-out.
In previous meetings, commissioners and county staff have stated the limit on property tax increases, which would be about $209,000 for this coming year, according to Walburg, are not enough to keep up with inflation and other rising costs.
Since 2010, the county has used money from its cash reserves, or savings, to fund its various departments. Last year, $1.6 million was taken from reserves. Only $1.7 million remains in that fund. Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust has called this use of cash reserves “unsustainable.”
In recent budget discussions, the commissioners have slashed certain budgets, including that of the Highway Department. Two open positions in the Highway Department, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of new equipment and $1.2 million in road overlay projects have been removed from the budget.
The commissioners have warned of additional cuts to other services. These services include non-essential programs like 4-H, the community health nurse, the Madison Public Library, Prairie Village, economic development and more.
These cuts have been made without the opt-out included in the budget. The deadline for the finalized budget is Sept. 30, less than two weeks after the opt-out vote. In a previous meeting, in response to questions from a county resident, the commissioners said much of the opt-out would go toward the Highway Department.
In other business Tuesday:
— David Wegener, a retired member of the Madison Police Department, and Steve Engebretson, a retired veteran, claimed in a 3-page letter that Commissioner Deb Reinicke has created a hostile work environment for Emergency Manager Kody Keefer.
— An individual expressed concerns about not being able to purchase vehicle tags in Lake County due to his residency status.
— Walburg reported county property growth was measured at about 1.42%.
— Two utility occupancy applications were approved.
— A rental application for the 4-H Center was approved.