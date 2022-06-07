Madison City commissioners had many topics to go through Monday night during their regular meeting. They did the following:
- acknowledged an application for temporary retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license for DownTown in MadTown
- approved a corrected agreement with Flock Service Group for the police department. The previous agreement had a mistake on the recurring total, so it was fixed and the correct agreement approved.
- gave an update on the Madison Aquatic Center. This will be the last update the commission gives on the center, as things are now up and running smoothly. They are still looking for more lifeguards. They currently have 16 active and 6 in training, and would like 25 to 30 trained lifeguards to open for full hours.
- gave an update on recovery from the May 12 storm. Crews are nearly done with the first loop around town to pick up trees. They will do a second lap for trees, but no more. After they are done, they will only take another lap to pick up construction storm debris. The commission asks to be sure debris is placed on boulevards. The mayor also revealed that the trees that are taken away are ground up and go to help produce ethanol.
- authorized the mayor to sign an agreement regarding the City Hall and police station construction. This agreement removed a termination fee, meaning if the city pulls out of the project, they will not get charged for doing so.
- approved roof repairs for the Community Center at an estimated cost of $60,000 to come from the CC-MRR.
The commissioners adopted and authorized a number of measures regarding street projects:
- adopted Resolution No. 2022-26 to designate city administrator Jameson Berreth and Mayor Roy Lindsay as signatories.
- authorized the mayor to sign 2022G-ARP-163 and 2022G-ARP-164, grant agreements between the state of South Dakota and the city of Madison. The money will go towards replacing or repairing the sewer system and the water system.
- adopted Resolution No. 2022-27, which moves forward with the issuance and sale of the waste water bond.
- adopted Resolution No. 2022-28, which moves forward with the issuance and sale of the drinking water bond.
- adopted Resolution No. 2022-29, which set the water, sewer and sewage disposal fees, rates and charges. A surcharge of $11.45 will be implemented for each customer of the city’s system who receives or benefits from the services of the project financed by 2022-Drinking Water SRF loan with the borrower bond. Collection of the surcharge will begin on Jan. 1, 2024. The commission saids this will not cost people more.
- authorized the mayor to sign a Letter of Understanding with the First District Association of Local Governments, which establishes the district will assist with various activities regarding the street projects at no cost to the city.
The commission also discussed a few things regarding the planned assisted living project:
- adopted Resolution No. 2022-30, which adopted a tax incremental financing (TIF) district plan.
- authorized the mayor to sign the Project Plan Tax Increment Number Three and the Developer’s Agreement.